



Just like Us! Kim Kardashian kept things casual for a special Monday date night with her hubbie, Kanye West. The beauty guru went makeup-free and opted for sweats for their dinner at the Bungalow lounge in downtown Santa Monica on August 19.

Somehow, the KKW Beauty founder still manages to look really good despite throwing her makeup bag to the wayside. She wore her hair down and parted in the center, styled in loose, I-woke-up-like-this waves. As for her outfit, Kim took the term groutfit to a whole new level, wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, grey Providence college sweatpants and chunky retro sneakers. Leave it to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star to make this cozy outfit look super cool.

Even though she skipped the glam, the reality star maintains polished brows, long lashes and a polished pink manicure. And we can’t help but point that her skin is seriously glowy. There’s a solid chance she definitely slathered on something before leaving the house — Kylie Skin, perhaps?

Kanye kept things casual too, wearing a grey hoodie covered in hand-drawn Rick and Morty illustrations and blue pants.

While we’ve seen the middle Kardashian sister go makeup-free on social media before, it’s rare that she goes out without a full contour. She is, after all, the queen of glam. Just last week, she launched a 90’s-inspired collection called The Mattes, meant to help you create retro makeup looks. The beauty lover’s campaign photoshoot features her with a full face beat (read: as maximalist as it gets), a stark contrast to her sans makeup moment.

The last time we saw Kim without makeup was on July 23, when she posted a photo of her holding North and True while on a private flight. For the impromptu photo opp, she wore blue pajamas with her hair down, making a kissy face for the camera.

