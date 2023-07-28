Kim Kardashian has a new ‘do — and it feels a bit familiar.

The 42-year-old reality star took to Instagram on Thursday, July 27, to show off her new bob. ​ In a series of snaps and videos, Kardashian’s hair could be seen chopped to her chin and parted down the middle — a drastic change from her waist-length tresses. Her freshly cut strands were styled straight with the ends flipped inwards towards her chin.

“This sports bra is super cute … just like my new haircut!” she exclaimed in the video while rocking new Skims gear. She slayed a black sports bra and cotton sweatpants before slipping into the brand’s corset top.

In another video, Kardashian told her followers, “I wanna show you guys my new hair,” while pushing it over her forehead. She gave the camera a kissy face while checking out every angle of her hair transformation. (Kardashian previously rocked a bob in May 2019.)

While it’s not immediately clear what sparked the makeover, the coiffure closely resembles sister Kourtney Kardashian’s look. Kourtney, 44, unveiled the cut in August 2021, and since season three of The Kardashians has followed Kourtney and Kim feuding over copying each other’s style, it makes Us wonder what Kourtney thinks of Kim’s new do.

The drama unfolded between the two after Kourtney accused Kim of using her Italian wedding to Travis Barker as a “business opportunity.”

During her wedding weekend Kourtney wore all Dolce & Gabbana looks. She worked closely with the fashion house on her dress and the ceremony’s theme.

Four months later, Kim creative directed the spring/summer 2023 collection for the brand which was unveiled at Milan Fashion Week. Kourtney claimed the pieces Kim presented were strikingly similar to the vibe of her wedding.

The sisters talked through their issues in episode seven, which premiered on July 6.

“It isn’t about business,” Kourtney told Kim. “There is just so much, and it takes precedence over hurting your sister. It is legit copying my wedding.”

Kourtney continued, “[Kim] wasn’t happy at my wedding … She never gave acknowledgment of like, ‘This is so amazing. I love this whole vibe’ … I think she sees everything I had there and takes it for her own. And she doesn’t even see it.”

Kim denied the claims, saying, “I’m really confused how this narrative came into her head,” and explained that she was “mindful” of Kourtney’s relationship with Dolce & Gabbana and told the brand “Don’t do anything that Kourtney wore to her wedding,’” while working with them.

During a confessional, Kim went on to accuse Kourtney of copying her wedding to ex-husband Kanye West — who she wed in May 2014. “I got married in Italy … Who performed at my wedding? Andrea Bocelli. Who performed at Kourtney’s wedding? Andrea Bocelli … Andrea Bocelli is my favorite male singer of all time, but I’m copying her dolce vita lifestyle? Okay.”

After a lengthy back and forth, Kim eventually apologized.

“I totally understand. I hear you. I’m sorry,” she said. “I’m sorry that my choices put us in this situation … That’s not what I would ever want to do or ever want to make you feel that way. And I’m sad that me choosing to do this would hurt you or our relationship.”

Kourtney replied, “Thank you for apologizing and acknowledging it.”