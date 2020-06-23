Whoa, mama! We’ve seen Kim Kardashian show off her tiny waist before, but her latest fitting video is on a totally new level!

On Monday, June 22, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared a video of herself trying on a corset from Mr. Pearl — a.k.a. the mastermind behind her 2019 Met Gala corset. However, this piece wasn’t the exact one she wore to the event underneath her Thierry Mugler dress, but was instead a recreation for the Skims founder to keep in her archives.

“Just found this in my phone from my special trip to London last year to meet w Mr. Pearl,” she wrote in the accompanying caption. “I wore a corset like this for the Met Ball for my @manfredthierrymugler Camp look but the corset was misplaced that night 🤦🏻‍♀️ and I want it so badly preserved for my archive that I flew to London to have another made for the archive.”

In the clip, the 39-year-old poses as she tapes her reflection in a small circular mirror. Strapped into a strapless nude bodysuit corset, her body appears to be an exaggerated hourglass, with her teeny waist and the voluptuous curves of her hips.

The reality star takes her closet archiving very seriously. During a Twitter interaction back in December 2019, she revealed that she keeps track of everything she’s ever worn. When one user asked where she kept her standout winter coats, the middle Kardashian sister replied, “I have every single coat and each one of these outfits all archived with the photo attached to each look! Don’t you worry!”

But that’s not all! According to her caption, the duo came up with more custom designs for Kardashian that have yet to be seen. “We also might have started making a few more looks including my special 40th bday look,” she continued. Can’t wait to show you the LOOKSSSS we’ve been cooking up.” We can’t wait to see!

Kardashian truly embraced the “beauty is pain” mindset when walking the 2019 Met Gala red carpet. Not only did her ensemble prevent her from sitting, but she had to take breathing lessons before wearing the undergarment, learning how to take more shallow breaths from the upper part of the lungs.

