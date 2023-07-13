Kristen Doute has been busy filming season 11 of Vanderpump Rules — and she revived a very special outfit for the occasion.

The reality star, 40, was spotted wearing her famous green dress while chatting with Peter Madrigal outside SUR earlier this week. “Yes, it’s that dress,” Kristen confirmed in an Instagram post on Wednesday, July 12.

“Omg. Green dress. Iconic,” commented Kristen’s former Pump Rules costar Stassi Schroeder. Peter, 39, quipped, added a string of laughing-crying emojis, writing, “Hilarious.” Their fellow Bravo star Lindsay Hubbard, meanwhile, suggested that Kristen give the dress to Andy Cohen so he can display it in the Bravo Clubhouse.

Pump Rules fans have seen this look — a bright green mini dress with a deep-V neckline — many times before. Kristen famously wore it during season 3 when she went to Tom Sandoval‘s house to pick up her mail six months after their breakup. The duo dated off and on from 2007 to 2013.

“She’s just doing that, like, extremely cliché thing where it’s like, ‘Look good around your ex,’ but it’s like you just see right through that,” Sandoval, 41, said of Kristen in a confessional interview, referring to the cleavage-baring green dress.

The pair then argued about whether Sandoval had cheated on Kristen with Ariana Madix, whom he started dating shortly after their breakup. Us Weekly confirmed in March that Sandoval and Ariana, 38, called it quits after Sandoval was caught having an affair with their costar Raquel Leviss.

While Kristen exited Pump Rules after season 8, she made a cameo appearance in the season 10 finale in a scene where she and Ariana discussed Sandoval’s affair.

“I filmed that scene because Ariana specifically said, ‘I really need you to do this for me,’” Kristen explained during a March interview with Nick Viall on his “The Viall Files” podcast. “I told her, ‘I have nothing to gain from this. I, in fact, will probably look like an opportunist or thirsty.’ I specifically said to her, ‘This has nothing to do with the network, the production, the ratings, whatever. What do you need?’”

Last month, Lala Kent theorized that Kristen and Jax Taylor would have uncovered Sandoval’s affair earlier if they’d still been on the show when it happened.

“[Kristen] would have hacked into their phones,” Lala, 32, joked during a June appearance on Jax and wife Brittany Cartwright‘s “When Reality Hits With Jax & Brittany” podcast. “I think for the first time ever, you and I Jax, we would have been like Bonnie and Clyde in this s–t. And Brittany would have been telling us to calm down. And we would’ve been like, ‘We ride at f–king dawn.’”