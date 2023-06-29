Lala Kent is confident that Jax Taylor and Kristen Doute would have been her partners in crime in uncovering Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss‘ affair if they were still on Vanderpump Rules.

“No one wanted to hear me on this,” Lala, 32, claimed during her appearance on the “When Reality Hits With Jax & Brittany” podcast, which aired on Tuesday, June 27. “People love to live in the ‘if this didn’t happen, you would look so bad’ [headspace]. If we live in the ‘if,’ then we have to live in the ‘probably.’ … I had this gut feeling because it was f—king happening.”

Us Weekly confirmed in March that Sandoval, 40, and Ariana Madix split after nine years once she learned of his months-long affair with Raquel, 28. While the scandal did eventually come to light on camera — with additional footage being filmed for the season 10 finale — Lala revealed on Tuesday that things may have unfolded sooner if both Jax, 43, and Kristen, 40, were still on Pump Rules.

“[Kristen] would have hacked into their phones,” Lala joked, noting that Kristen — who was fired from the Bravo series in June 2020 alongside Stassi Schroeder after their past racist behavior resurfaced — would have had her back amid her speculation of Sandoval’s indiscretion.

Jax, meanwhile, agreed with Lala and claimed he would have been “sent in to do all the dirty work” of exposing the affair after Lala and Kristen did their digging. (Jax and his wife, Brittany Cartwright, announced their exit from Pump Rules in December 2020 after eight years.)

“I think for the first time ever, you and I Jax, we would have been like Bonnie and Clyde in this s—t,” Lala said, adding, “And Brittany would have been telling us to calm down. And we would’ve been like, ‘We ride at f—king dawn.’”

The “Give Them Lala” podcast host insisted that with Jax and Kristen’s help, the scandal would “100 percent” have come out sooner.

“You and Kristen, you stir. That’s what was so difficult when you guys weren’t a part of the show anymore,” Lala explained. “A lot of people, I’m not going to name names, but the camera goes up and they worry about what the comments section is going to look like.”

Jax agreed with his former costar, pointing out that the stars of Pump Rules “can’t pick and choose” what they talk about.

“That’s what Sandoval did,” Jax alleged. “It was frustrating. I called it out for many, many years. [Saying], ‘They’re not talking about their relationship.’ I [said], ‘This relationship is not right. Tom is not right.’ I called it out so many times.”

Although Jax, Brittany, 34, and Kristen exited the show in 2020, news broke on Wednesday, June 28, that a Vanderpump Rules spinoff is in the works at Bravo — with the trio likely to be featured. Deadline reported that the new series will focus on a group of friends as they put their wild pasts behind them in exchange for parenthood and adult life in California’s San Fernando Valley. The reality show is slated to debut with eight episodes, but further details have yet to be confirmed.

Lala, meanwhile, has continued to be vocal about the most recent Pump Rules drama ahead of season 11. She argued on the Tuesday podcast that Sandoval is “a dangerous person” because of how much he lied about the affair. However, Lala previously confessed to feeling “dirty” about her season 10 reunion comments.

Fans watched Raquel and Sandoval’s affair play out on the Bravo series in spring. Viewers then caught up with the cast during a multi-part reunion that aired in May. At the time, Lala slammed both Sandoval and Raquel for hurting Ariana and for lying about the timeline of their relationship, which actually started in August 2022.

Raquel confessed during the reunion that Sandoval coached her to saying they hooked up much later than when it really happened. After the bombshell scene, Lala finally saw that Raquel was “human” and hurting too.

“He’s going to kill me, I just hate lying so much,” Raquel said of the TomTom co-owner on camera last month. “He is my one person that I do have and if I just went and betrayed him then I’d really have nobody.”

Lala, for her part, told TMZ on June 8, “I don’t know how other people feel about the last five minutes, but I did sit there and go, ‘Oh, s–t.’ She needs some real help, and I hope that she got it.”