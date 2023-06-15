Lala Kent teased a certain story line that wasn’t properly wrapped up during season 10 of Vanderpump Rules — or at the reunion.

The beauty mogul, 32, confessed during the Wednesday, June 14, episode of her “Give Them Lala” podcast that information is sometimes brought up on camera that cast members may not want addressed.

“I was in that position this season and I’m not going to say what it was,” Lala claimed. “But when Andy [Cohen] asks the question about whether my friendship with Scheana [Shay] affected me and Katie [Maloney] and there were things that were said on everyone’s part. And I remember Katie and I made eye contact and I made eye contact with Scheana and I was like, ‘I can’t control either of you right now. Just like you guys can’t control the rest of us.'”

She continued: “And I was like, ‘This could be something that comes out.’ And again, no one talked about it. When we wrapped for lunch, I said to Katie, ‘That made me nervous,’ and she said, ‘I wasn’t going to say a thing.'”

Viewers watched tensions rise between Scheana, 37, and Katie, 36, throughout season 10 of Vanderpump Rules after the “You’re Gonna Love Me” podcast host accused Scheana of trying to set up her now-ex-husband, Tom Schwartz, with costar Raquel Leviss.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

“It is very disrespectful what you have been up to,” Katie told the former SUR waitress in a February episode about her inviting Schwartz, 40, to discuss his divorce and connection with Raquel, 28, on her “Scheananigans” podcast. “What you did with Schwartz on your podcast was f—king gross. You and your podcast should just stop right now.”

Scheana, for her part, defended her decision to give the TomTom cofounder a space to address his split. The California native later claimed that Katie told her she would be OK with Schwartz dating other people — including Raquel. However, Katie maintained that she and her former spouse agreed not to pursue anyone within their friend group.

The Minnesota native, whose divorce from Katie was finalized in October 2022, ultimately did make out with Raquel at Scheana’s wedding to Brock Davies in August 2022. Less than one year later, news broke in March that Raquel was having an affair with Tom Sandoval — which began shortly before she kissed Schwartz. The scandal prompted Sandoval, 40, and Ariana Madix to end their nine-year relationship.

Following Sandoval’s split from Ariana, 37, the Vanderpump Rules cast dissected the affair and the subsequent aftermath at the season 10 reunion. Lala weighed in on the reaction to the Bravo special earlier this month after fans questioned whether the cast went too hard on Raquel.

“In the moment during the reunion, after I left, I felt dirty,” the Give Them Lala author told TMZ on June 8, referring to fans’ response to her heated conversations with Raquel on camera.

During Wednesday’s podcast, however, Lala clarified that she stands by what she said to the former beauty queen.

“Where I felt for Raquel was, when you’re filming a reality show, in my mind, every single person is mentally equipped to handle whatever is going to come out of my mouth,” the Row actress explained. “The second you throw someone in there that cannot handle it, you’re making it so I can’t go and do my job.”

Lala noted that she does not “feel bad” for what went down at the reunion. (Shortly after filming wrapped, Us Weekly confirmed that Raquel checked herself into a mental health facility amid the drama.)

“You’re coming to the reunion to answer for what has happened,” Lala added. “I’m not going to censor myself. If this isn’t the place for you because your mind can’t handle it, you shouldn’t be here.”