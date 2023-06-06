Meaningful artistry! Kristin Cavallari‘s newest ink honors her three kids.

Celebrity tattoo artist Winterstone — whose real name is Daniel Winter — took to Instagram on Monday, June 5 to unveil new tattoos he created for the 36-year-old Laguna Beach alum. In the black and white reel, Winter zoomed in on the designs, all of which were zodiac symbols. The first tat — the lion symbol in astrology — was marked on the side of the Truly Simple author’s wrist as a tribute to her eldest son Camden, a Leo, who was born in August 2012.

The second marking was the bull — the zodiac symbol for Taurus — on Cavallari’s pinky finger for son Jaxon, who was born in May 2014. On Cavallari’s neck, Winter inked the Sagittarius logo for daughter Saylor — born in November 2015. Cavallari shares the children with ex-husband Jay Cutler.

Winterstone also shared a photo of his arms wrapped around Cavallari during the tattoo session. The Wild Cherry actress beamed in a white knit crop top and denim shorts. Her blonde locks were worn in loose waves and to top it off, she opted for soft glam. The Van Wilder: Freshman Year star accessorized with shiny rings and sparkly earrings. The tattoo artist captioned the post, “FOR HER KIDDOS!” and tagged Cavallari while noting, “always a pleasure.”

The Fingerprints actress commented three heart emojis and fans were quick to praise the artwork as well. One wrote, “OMG I ADORE THESE!! I need some❤️.” A second follower added, “Just the best tattoos simply meaningful and dainty,” and more commented that they “love it!”

Following her split from husband Cutler in 2020, Cavallari had tattooist Jon Boy craft a cursive design of her kids’ names on her forearm. She unveiled the tattoo via her Instagram Stories at the time, writing over the snap, “Camden Jaxon Saylor.”

Cavallari opened up about her brood exclusively to Us Weekly earlier this month, revealing that her kids are becoming more interested in social media. “My boys are obsessed with YouTube,” she said, adding that they “want YouTube channels.”

Although the Balancing in Heels author still thinks they’re “a little too young” to be on social media, she’s “excited” for them to join … because that means I can start posing them.” The Colorado native continued, “I just wanna respect their privacy until they’re old enough to make that decision. I think I wanna keep them off of social media for a few more years. I mean, my oldest is almost 11, but I think that’s really young to be on social media.