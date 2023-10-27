Kylie Jenner painted the town black while celebrating her new fashion brand, Khy, in Los Angeles on Thursday, October 26.

The 26-year-old reality star and her close friends enjoyed a private dinner at Giorgio Baldi — the Hollywood hotspot favored by Rihanna, Jay-Z and Scarlett Johansson. For the special night, Jenner was edgy in a black leather halter top that featured a zip-up construction. She teamed the piece with coordinating leather pants and strappy sandal heels. She wore her brunette mane in loose curls and opted for soft glam that included rosy cheeks and a pink lip.

Her big sister Kendall Jenner and pal Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) stepped out to support the new venture, matching her with leather looks of their own. Kendall, 27, showed off her model figure in a strapless dress paired with sheer tights and pointed-toe pumps as Hailey, 26, got leggy in a leather mini dress atop a sheer shirt. All together, the A-listers looked like their own version of Charlie’s Angels.

Fans can assume that Kylie, Kendall and Hailey all sported pieces from Khy as Kylie revealed in a Wednesday, October 25, interview with WSJ. Magazine — who named her innovator of the year — that the first capsule will include a selection of faux-leather garments. The pieces were made in collaboration with designers Nan Li and Emilia Pfohl of Namilia — a Berlin-based label.

Kylie also explained that the line, which will debut this fall, is “really inspired by my personal wardrobe, and the different moods that I’m in.” Additionally, the first drop is an ode to her unforgettable “King Kylie” era. “[That’s] who I am at my core,” Jenner added.

The TV personality’s King Kylie days were a time (from about 2013 to 2016) where Kylie was active on Tumblr, the blogging platform founded in 2007, sharing moody snaps that saw her leaning hard into a grunge aesthetic. She often rocked all-black ensembles and gothic makeup. Perhaps the most standout moment from the phase was when she dyed her hair blue-green.

Momager Kris Jenner serves as a cofounder of Khy alongside Emma and Jens Grede — the couple who have also helped create Kim Kardashian’s Skims and Khloé Kardashian’s Good American, as well as the popular denim label Frame.

Kylie officially announced Khy on Tuesday, October 24, via Instagram. “Meet Khy,” she captioned a social media snap that showed her posing in a black leather coat.