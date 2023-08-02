Some people are not happy with Kylie Jenner’s new Bratz collection.

Hours after the capsule launched on Tuesday, August 1, critics took to Twitter to call out the skin complexion of the toys — which were supposed to be made to look like Jenner, 25. “Those Kylie Bratz looking a lil dark don’t they?” one social media user tweeted as a different critic wrote, “Kylie is not that damn dark and those features aren’t hers idk.” A third tweet read, “It frustrates me because we already have an issue with colorism and @Bratz made Kylie dark asf. That’s just so wrong.”

“@Bratz ur new Kylie collection is entirely too dark for it to be a representation of her. She is a white woman. Pls fix that immediately,” an additional message stated.

Other critics praised Jenner for giving “Bratz energy” in real-life but suggested that the skin tones are more “Stormi’s shade,” in reference to Jenner’s 5-year-old daughter with rapper Travis Scott.

Perhaps the Mini Bratz x Kylie Collectibles aimed to reflect Jenner’s appearance when she wore the outfits the toys are seen in. One doll wears a replica of the figure-hugging Versace gown Jenner sported at the 2019 Met Gala. That evening, Jenner had a bronze glow on the red carpet. (The reality star has been candid about her love of self-tanners. She’s been known to use Bondi Sands Self Tanning Foam, which retails for only $24 on Amazon.)

A different doll, meanwhile, pays homage to the Off-White wedding dress and veiled baseball cap Jenner wore at the 2022 Met Gala, which was designed by the late Virgil Abloh.

A third toy dazzles in the skintight black corset dress by Mugler — as well as the sparkly headpiece — Jenner wore at the opening of the Mugler Couturissime Exhibition opening in Brooklyn in November 2022. A fourth doll immortalizes the sheer one-shoulder garment Jenner wore at the CFDA Fashion Awards that same month. The collection also comes with accessories, including stanchions and a toy dog made to look like Jenner’s own Italian greyhound Norman.

In a news release shared Tuesday, Jenner gushed over the line sharing, “I have been a fan of Bratz since childhood, and I’ve always wanted my own Bratz doll. I have loved every step of the process this past year in creating these dolls alongside the Bratz team. I’m so excited they are here.”

Bratz creative director Jasmin Larian echoed similar sentiments in a Tuesday statement, sharing, “This is a seminal moment in Bratz history to join forces with Kylie Jenner as the brand’s first-ever celebrity collaboration. Kylie truly embodies everything Bratz has stood for since its inception 22 years ago — from being disruptive and rebellious to energetic and expressive.”

The Mini Bratz x Kylie Collectibles are available at Walmart, Amazon, Target, Macy’s, Walgreens and Bratz.com.