Kylie Jenner’s got that “summer feeling” — taking to Instagram on Sunday, June 25, to share photos of herself soaking up the sun in a tiny red bikini.

In the snaps, the Kylie Cosmetics founder, 25, could be seen lounging in her backyard, showing off her curves in the steamy set. In one image, Jenner laid back on a pool chair and in the second pic she sipped on a glass of red wine.



This wouldn’t be the first time in recent weeks that Jenner has given Us a glimpse at her figure. On Friday, June 16, the beauty mogul shared a selfie taken at her Alo Yoga Pilates class. For the workout, which included the use of a reformer machine, the California native rocked a black sports bra and matching high-rise leggings from the activewear label. “Never miss a Friday,” Jenner captioned the social media post.

When she’s not showing skin, Jenner is busy reviving trends.

Earlier this month, the Life of Kylie alum posted a carousel of images that included a shot of herself sporting gold ballet flats. Jenner paired the timeless footwear, which gained popularity in the ‘60s due to Audrey Hepburn, Jackie Kennedy and Princess Diana, with loose-fitting jeans and a basic white T-shirt.

The Ballerina-esque look has since experienced a resurgence thanks to Jenner and other stars, including Sofia Richie. The flats were also popular on the fall/winter 2023 runway of Miu Miu and the spring/summer 2023 runways of Simone Rocha, MM6, Tod’s and more.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

In the same slideshow, Jenner shared a photo of herself rocking a floral babydoll dress with sneakers while holding her son Aire — with whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Travis Scott. The “Sicko Mode” rapper, 32, and Jenner are also parents of 5-year-old daughter Stormi.

Since parting ways with Scott in January, Jenner appears to have moved on with Timothée Chalamet. Us Weekly confirmed in April that the Kardashians star and Chalamet, 27, began casually seeing one another.

“Kylie and Timothée have been spending much more time together and they’re growing much closer as the days go by,” a source exclusively told Us of the pair earlier this month. “They both have incredibly busy schedules, they initially relied mostly on communicating through FaceTime, texting [and] etc. since they couldn’t always make time to see each other.”

The insider noted that the twosome’s commitment to communication “helped solidify their bond.”