Kylie Jenner channeled her mother Kris Jenner with her new, super short hairdo.

While not exactly the iconic pixie cut Kris, 68, has rocked for decades, Kylie’s chocolate-brown bob — which might be a wig — is significantly shorter than her usual length, which reaches below her shoulder blades. The 26-year-old shared two new photos of her new ‘do on Instagram on Friday, February 9.

One photo captures Kylie from her bare shoulders and up, her dark hair contrasted against a white wall in natural light. The second photo is also set against a white wall but is zoomed out to show off the Kylie Cosmetics founder in a black off-the-shoulder top and matching skirt.

One of the photos was playfully captioned, “Kris Jenner is quaking.” Hilariously, Kris commented on the photo, saying, “You’re not even the fart,” referencing Ice Spice’s song “Think U The S–t (Fart).”

Kylie frequently experiments with her hair, often trying out new colors, lengths and styles from lilac to platinum blond to pink. She even revived her iconic pink look in January with a series of photos shared on Instagram.

Before switching up her look, Kylie shared a photo of herself dressed glamourously in red from head to toe on January 29 for the Jacquemus show in Paris for Haute Couture Week. The Kardashians star appeared at the Jacquemus fashion show that same day with daughter Stormi, 6, who wore a matching red outfit as well. Kylie shares Stormi and son Aire, 2, with ex-boyfriend Travis Scott.

This is not the first time Kylie and her daughter have donned matching outfits for a fashion show. On January 24, the chic mother-daughter duo appeared at the spring couture presentation for Valentino in all-black outfits, complete with matching black sunglasses and feather accessories.

The Kardashian-Jenner family are no strangers to mother-daughter team-ups. In 2023, Kylie opened up to Interview Magazine about the challenges of building her makeup line Kylie Cosmetics from the ground up with Kris.

“It was me and my mom and we never made a makeup line. We didn’t know where to start. We didn’t have anyone helping us. And my mom thought I was going to be stuck with lip kits in my garage for the rest of my life,” Kylie said. “I think we ordered 5,000 of each color; that was the minimum. And she was like, ‘You better be ready, Kylie, because you might have a lot of lip kits in your garage for the rest of your life, so you better love these colors.’”

Kylie Cosmetics launched in November 2015 and has brought Kylie’s net worth up to about $900 million.