Man, Kylie Jenner is on a roll in the business department lately! Less than a week after she announced the Kylie Skin launch and only a day after TMZ revealed she filed for a Kylie Baby trademark, WWD reported that the makeup mogul could also be gearing up for a hair care collection.

On Wednesday, May 15, the publication revealed that the Kylie Cosmetics founder filed a trademark for Kylie Hair and Kylie Hair by Kylie Jenner on May 10.

These trademarks would cover everything from hair tools to styling products. A few things listed include brushes, combs, blow dryers, curling irons, shampoo, conditioner, hair mask, dry shampoo, hair dye and more.

The 21-year-old is proving herself more and more a beauty mogul after being named Forbes’ youngest self-made billionaire back in March. What started as a Lip Kit brand back in 2015, Kylie Cosmetics has grown into a booming company, with everything from brow to face products at reasonable prices.

This follows her older sister Kim’s KKW Beauty business model, with similar cosmetic products as well as fragrances (which the youngest Jenner sister is set to collaborate on — although we still don’t know when the scent set to launch after a manufacturing malfunction).

But it isn’t just the Kardashians who are using their fame to sell beauty products. Instead of just teaming up with existing beauty brands, A-listers have been creating their very own companies to build from the ground up. Case in point: Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty, which became a household name after it launched one of the most inclusive foundation collections on the market.

It seems like this is just the start of celebrity-made beauty, with a slew of stars filing trademarks using their name. Lady Gaga’s company Ate My Heart Inc. filed for Haus Beauty back in February 2018 and Hailey Bieber filed paperwork for Bieber Beauty back in April this year. Most recently fellow Kardashian klan member Kendall filed for cosmetic products under her name earlier this month.

It’s an exciting time for star-approved makeup!

