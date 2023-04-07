Summer may be months away, but Kylie Jenner is turning up the heat! The TV personality showed off her curves in a tiny bikini.

Jenner, 25, shared some poolside snaps via Instagram on Thursday, April 6, that showed her rocking a skimpy pink two-piece from sister Kim Kardashian’s Skims. “Special energy,” Jenner captioned the first social media carousel of herself taking a dip. In the slideshow, she included a sultry close-up of her bum.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder followed up with an additional post that captured her fully submerged in the clear blue water. “If you need me I’ll be here,” she wrote alongside the images. The Life of Kylie alum made sure to tag her big sister’s brand after Kardashian, 42, hilariously begged her to mention Skims in a January post. Jenner also modeled the swimsuit in a video shared via her Instagram Story.

Jenner’s sexy snaps came after she revealed her new beauty routine, which includes “less” makeup.

The Kardashians star dished on her modified glam routine — which is more relaxed than what she’s been known for — in a Thursday, April 6, episode of Vogue’s “Beauty Secrets” YouTube series. “I’ve changed my look a lot,” Jenner explained as she walked viewers through her process. “I think that I’m into more natural skin. I wear a lot less [makeup], but I’ve accomplished the same snatched look.”

In the clip, the former E! Star began by combining “two pumps” of moisturizer with one of her new Kylie Cosmetics “foundations samples,” which has yet to be released. “It’s a secret,” she revealed. As she lathered the concoction on her face with her bare hands, Jenner explained: “My foundation just looks different. I feel way more natural … I like how it blends into my skin a lot better.”

After applying the base, the California native went in with concealer and bronzer. “I don’t do my makeup every day,” Jenner shared. “Majority of the time I’m not wearing makeup cause I always have an event or a photo shoot, so I like to let my face breathe.”

While applying Givenchy’s Prisme Libre Loose Setting and Finishing Powder, Jenner said that her new technique is not as “harsh” as it once was. “In the last Vogue video I did, the amount of powder I used is just unreal.”

After adding the powder, she applied her Kylie Cosmetics Matte Liquid Eyeshadow and Kylie Cosmetics Pressed Powder Eyeshadow Palettes. She then created a winged eye with her Kylie Cosmetics Kyliner Brush Tip Liquid Eyeliner Pen. She followed that with the Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz. She finished her beat with her new Kylie Cosmetics Kylash mascara.