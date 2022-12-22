Keeping it real. Lala Kent gave fans a candid glimpse at how she looked after having a microneedling procedure done on her skin.

The Vanderpump Rules star, 32, explained the difference between platelet-rich fibrin (PRF) and platelet-rich plasma (PRP) skin treatments via her Instagram Story on Wednesday, December 21, alongside a photo of her bruised face.

“PRP releases growth factors for a few hours and PRF releases them for up to a week,” she wrote. “PRF spins your blood more slowly to extract the platelets while PRP is at an extra high speed.”

The reality star noted that her face was so heavily bruised because she’d taken the photo right after having the cosmetic procedure. “You are not supposed to wash your face for 12-24 hours,” she explained. “Update coming soon … after I wash up.”

Several hours later, the Bravo personality shared a video of herself that showed her skin looking slightly less red. “24 hours since my PRF + microneedling,” she wrote alongside photos of the skincare items she used. “I’ve washed my face and applied the recommended products. … Vitamin C will help with the bruising.”

The Give Them Lala author has been open about having cosmetic work and plastic surgery over the years, revealing in January that she planned to get breast implants following her October 2021 split from Randall Emmett, with whom she shares daughter Ocean, 21 months.

“By the sound of it, it may sound like I’m getting my boobs done for men, but it’s getting my boobs done for me,” she explained during an episode of her “Give Them Lala” podcast, adding that she wanted her implants to reflect her pre-pregnancy body. “They were massive and I loved them.”

The Lala Beauty founder had the procedure in June and began showing off the results one month later. “Oh, my gosh. I love my new boobs. I love my new boobs and I love my new ear,” she exclusively told Us Weekly in July, referring to a second procedure she had done to pin back her left ear. “I’m feeling it’s gonna be hot girl summer.”

Kent explained that she had her ear done because she felt “self-conscious” about it since she was a child. “There were so many insecurities that I’ve had throughout my lifetime that I’ve gotten over and [I] just accepted the ear was not one of them,” she told Us. “And I was like, ‘If I can fix it, I’m going to.’ Now I never wear my hair down.”