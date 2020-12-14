Lance Bass and Joey Fatone Troll Chris Kirkpatrick Over His NSYNC Hair

Too funny! Lance Bass and Joey Fatone just recreated an old NSYNC photo with a hilarious twist.

On Sunday, December 13, Fatone, 43, posted a video to TikTok of himself and Bass, 41, posing like their younger selves while the Simple Plan’s “I’m Just a Kid” song plays. Though the old photo features fellow bandmate Chris Kirkpatrick, the duo did not include him in their recreation. Instead, Fatone held up a gold pineapple statue in Kirkpatrick’s place.

This little prop was the perfect way to tease Kirkpatrick over the way he wore his short, bleached braids in a small, waterfall ponytail at the crown of his head. You know, similarly to the way the crown of a pineapple looks.

When resharing the video on Instagram, people could not get enough of the funny clip. “This literally made my day,” one person commented on Bass’ Instagram. “It’s the pineapple for me,” wrote someone else. Even Jordin Sparks loved it. “Ahahahahahaha,” she wrote.

This comes just a few days after the three reunited for a mini NSYNC reunion without Justin Timberlake or JC Chasez. Bass shared a photo of the three men wearing face shields and protective glasses in an Instagram post on Thursday, December 10. He punnily captioned the pic, “#QuaraNSYNC.” Perfection.

Back in 2019, Fatone told Us that a reunion wasn’t completely out of the picture. “You know, we haven’t had a conversation about anything yet, at the moment. So, never say never, or yes or no,” he told Us Weekly exclusively at the Critics’ Choice Real TV Awards. “I know a lot of people since we did the Coachella thing [with Ariana Grande in April], people are like, ‘What are we doing?’ So it’s one of those things to find out, do we want to do something or do we not? So we haven’t had that conversation yet. Hopefully soon, at some point.”

