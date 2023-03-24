Defending herself. Larsa Pippen responded to comments after a fan accused her of cultural appropriation.

The Real Housewives of Miami star, 48, was seen wearing box braids on a trip to the Bahamas while filming season 5 of the show. The plaits cascaded down to her torso, and she twisted them into a half-up style.

At the season 5 reunion, host Andy Cohen asked the Bravo personality a question from a fan: “Watching the tease for the season, I noticed you were sporting braids in the Bahamas. Fashion-wise, you can pull it off. But do you think it’s really culturally appropriate? I think you’re going to get a lot of backlash.”

Pippen replied: “I mean, I’m not White. So I don’t know, my mom used to wear braids.” She continued, “My grandparents are Moroccan. My mom had braids when she was a kid. I’ve been braiding my hair every time I’ve gone on vacation since I can remember.”

Costar Kiki Barth, who is Haitian, added, “I feel like anybody should rock whatever they want to. As long as it looks good on you, I think we should just embrace it.”

Throughout the trip, Pippen paired the braids with various outfits. One look featured a printed coral crop top, which she accessorized with a beaded necklace, diamond earrings and black sunglasses. For another fit, the Illinois native also sported a one-shoulder top and gold hoops.

Pippen is known to frequently change up her hairstyles. Last month, the mom of four — the reality star shares Scotty Jr., 22, Preston, 21, Justin, 18 and Sophia, 14, with ex-husband Scottie Pippen — took to Instagram to show off another do. She parted her locks down the side and wore them in waves, pairing the look with a waffle robe that hugged her body. The dirty-blonde beauty teamed the garb with white slippers and a silver anklet, from Larsa Marie, a jewelry line inspired by her.

For glam, Larsa — who has been dating Michael Jordan‘s son Marcus Jordan since September 2022 — commanded attention with a matte face, finished with a daring contour. She finished the look with, glimmery eyeshadow, winged liner, long lashes and glossy lips.

“Fun times,” the socialite captioned the post, while tagging the jewelry line. Friends and fans were quick to praise Pippen in her comments section.

April Love Geary wrote, “Woooow,” alongside fire emojis. Author Lea Black and more added “Beautiful.” Another fan commented “Looking Gorgeous!”