Staying home for New Year’s Eve but still want to feel fabulous going into 2021? Stylish spoke with Lily Aldridge and her longtime hairstylist Bryce Scarlett for tips to recreate her A-list hairstyles at home so you can ring in the new year feeling like a supermodel!

“I really wanted New Year’s Eve to feel special this year, even though I’ll be celebrating at home,” Aldridge, 35, exclusively tells Us. “Because Bryce and I are in different cities, I asked him to help me recreate my favorite styles at home over Zoom and he walked me through it step-by-step – he’s such a pro, but he simplified the process so it’s easier for me to recreate on my own.”

The first go-to look is elegant beach waves. “I love rock-and-roll, easy, effortless hair so hair beachy waves are always a favorite of mine,” the former Victoria’s Secret angel explains. “We end up doing that sort of style a lot but I loved it for the Mert Alas x Marcus Piggot book launch.”

To prep, the model blew out her hair the night before to get a “next day”-grit when styling. So after brushing her hair out with a GSQ by Glamsquad Boar Bristle Brush, she applied a dime-sized amount of the GSQ by Glamsquad Heath Protectant through the mid-lengths and ends. Then she clipped big 2” to 3” sections with the GSQ by Glamsquad Mega Hold Clips to start curling with the Glamsquad Adjustable Titanium Curling Wand, holding on to the end of the hair to wrap around the tool, moving away from her face. “True story: Bryce taught me to always come from to do this, which I thought would require some serious flexibility while doing it myself – but this tool bends at the neck which makes it so much easier for DIY styles,” she says. “No upper-body yoga session necessary… genius!”

Then to bring down the glam and give the strands a bit of edge, she bends smaller pieces around the front of her face, before finishing it off with dry shampoo and texture spray.

Another style you can never go wrong with is a high pony, like the one Aldridge wore to a Sports Illustrated event in 2016. “It’s so chic but also so understated,” she says. “For New Year’s Eve this year, Bryce actually taught me (via a Zoom session) how to transition from the waves to the pony myself in case I decide I want to change it up a little bit.”

The key is to flip your head upside down and gather your hair with one of Scarlett’s favorites, a Kitsch pro bungee hair tie. Once it’s secured, he suggests finishing it off with a volumizing texture spray to give the pony some extra “oomph.”

“I love these if you’re tired or need a little lift — and who doesn’t in 2020?” We couldn’t agree more!

Listen on Spotify to Get Tressed With Us to get the details of every hair love affair in Hollywood, from the hits and misses on the red carpet to your favorite celebrities’ street style ‘dos (and don’ts!)