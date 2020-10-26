Red hot! Lizzo is rocking a sexy new look that’s drop dead gorgeous.

On Sunday, October 25, the 32-year-old singer debuted bright red strands in an Instagram video, courtesy of Shelby Swain. “Y’all can’t handle red Lizzo, she captioned the post.

Wearing nothing more than a custom black bra and undie set from Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty line, the “Good as Hell” songstress showed off her curly ‘do.

As incredible as the vibrant hue is, we also can’t get over the texture and cut of the wig. The bangs alone are a work of art, while the spirals are nothing short of exquisite. The Grammy winner took to her Instagram Story to share a timelapse video of Swain dyeing the hair piece, creating a dimensional finish that’s guaranteed to turn heads.

Though the hitmaker isn’t a stranger to changing up her hairstyle through wigs and updos, she typically embraces her natural, dark strands. However, this isn’t the first time Lizzo and Swain have gone this bold.

Back in October 2019, the “Truth Hurts” performer showed off long, violet strands in a series of Instagram posts. “PURPLE HOT STUFF 😈 ,” she captioned one of the posts on October 1, 2019. She once again credited Swain, who “killed this custom color,” while thanking Dare To Have Hair for the “inches B–CH.”

And for the 2019 Met Gala, Camp: Notes on Fashion, the flutist paired her neon pink, feather-adorned Marc Jacobs ensemble with a wig equally as bright. Not to mention, it matched the rose-toned, campy carpet! She topped off the show stopping ‘do with a bedazzled headband featuring ornate jewel pieces, with a few loose pieces of hair falling around her face for a dramatic effect.

