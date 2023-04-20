Out with the old, in with the new! Love Is Blind’s Bartise Bowden has changed up his look.

The 27-year-old reality star chopped off his signature towering hairstyle and documented the major transformation for fans. “There’s my head! There it goes,” Bowden said as a barber shaved his high coiffure in a video shared via Instagram on Wednesday, April 19. “Oh my,” the TV personality continued as he panned the camera to show his newly shaved strands on the ground.

Next, Bowden unveiled a fresh low cut as his barber washed his new ‘do in a shampoo bowl. The Texas native then left the shop, beaming over his makeover. “I need someone to be patient w me,” Bowden captioned the social media post, quoting Drake’s new track, “Search & Rescue.”

The Netflix star’s fans praised the cut in the comments section, with one writing, “Yes to this choice.” A second follower commented, “An end of an ERA,” as a third quipped, “You should have done this a long time ago!!!” Bowden’s Perfect Match costar, Calvin Crooks, chimed in with: “Man has a kid, then cuts his hair! What’s next?!”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Bowden announced earlier this month that he welcomed his first child, a baby boy. “Might’ve been the villain on tv, but I’m gonna be the hero for him. Instagram, meet my little man ❤️ #bigfella,” he wrote via Instagram on April 7 alongside a series of snaps that show him cuddling his newborn.

He confirmed the infant — whose name is Hayden — was his child in the comments section. “Nephew?” one social media user asked, to which Bowden replied, “Son!” The reality star did not reveal the identity of his son’s mother at the time. Bowden shares his newborn son with Olivia Gross. Court documents obtained by Us Weekly reveal that Bowden filed legal documents related to their bundle of joy. Gross is listed as the baby boy’s mother.

Bowden became a trending topic when he went looking for love on season 3 of Love Is Blind. While he proposed to Nancy Rodriguez, he found himself in hot water with viewers for admitting he wasn’t physically attracted to her and felt Raven Ross was more his type. Bowden ended up leaving Rodriguez, 32, at the altar, but asserted to Us in November 2022 that the two are friends. Rodriguez, however, has since said that is no longer the case.

“We decided to move forward trying to be friends. Fast forward a few more months, [and] now we’re both in other relationships,” he explained at the time. “And I found it hard to maintain the level of friendship that Nancy wanted with me while I was also trying to be respectful of a new girl I was dating because, you know, she would get jealous that I was talking to Nancy.”