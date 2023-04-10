Not a fan. Chrishell Stause threw some major shade at Love Is Blind‘s Bartise Bowden in the wake of his baby news.

The Selling Sunset star, 41, reacted to an Instagram post on Sunday, April 9, which quoted Bowden, 27, referring to himself as an onscreen “zaddy.” In response, Stause wrote in the comments section, “Who keeps lying to this man.”

Stause’s surprising clapback comes days after Bowden announced the arrival of his first child. “Might’ve been the villain on TV, but I’m gonna be the hero for him. Instagram, meet my little man,” he captioned an Instagram carousel of snaps of the newborn, including one where he and his son watch an episode of Love Is Blind season 4.

The former TV personality, who appeared on Love Is Blind season 3, added via his Instagram Story: “We went from zaddy onscreen to daddy in real life. Yep, look at that, he just spit up all over us, didn’t he?”

During his time on the hit Netflix series, the senior analyst surprised viewers when he bonded with both Nancy Rodriguez and Raven Ross. While Bowden initially formed a connection with Ross, 30, he ultimately left the pods with Rodriguez, 32.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

The Texas native proposed to the speech pathologist but ultimately called things off on their wedding day. At the time, Bowden said he pulled the plug on their nuptials because he was not physically attracted to his then-fiancée.

In November 2022, the finance executive addressed his controversial choice to reject Rodriguez at the altar.

“That’s part of the reason why I said no, because I only wanna make that decision one time. Let’s say I say ‘yes,’ and we encounter problems or whatever, we’re sticking together,” he exclusively told Us Weekly. “Her parents are divorced; my parents are divorced. I’m not going through that. So yes, if I said yes, we would still be together.”

The Netflix star also discussed being considered a villain after his time on the show. “It was definitely hard and … embarrassing to watch. … I definitely feel bad about that,” he shared about his season 3 scenes.

Bowden noted that he and Rodriguez were able to remain on good terms, adding, “We decided to move forward trying to be friends. Fast forward a few more months, [and] now we’re both in other relationships. And I found it hard to maintain the level of friendship that Nancy wanted with me while I was also trying to be respectful of a new girl I was dating because, you know, she would get jealous that I was talking to Nancy.”

Rodriguez, for her part, offered a different perspective on her relationship with Bowden after their split.

“I think me realizing that, as the year went by, there were just too many attempts of him trying to be a good friend that don’t align with what a good friend is,” she shared with Us in February, referring to an awkward October 2022 encounter. “Once he came [inside] with [his new girlfriend], it was just him acting very odd. He said hi to me when he walked in the door … and I never heard or saw him again. When I did see him, they were, like, making out in the living room. [It was] just little things that I’m just like, ‘Sir, like, this is my Halloween party. Like, what are you doing?’”