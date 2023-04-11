Mystery solved. Love Is Blind star Bartise Bowden announced earlier this month that he secretly welcomed a child, and the baby boy’s mother’s identity is now known.

Bowden (whose legal name Robert Bartise Bowden) shares his newborn son with Olivia Gross. Court documents obtained by Us Weekly reveal that the Netflix star, 27, filed legal documents related to their bundle of joy. Gross is listed as the baby boy’s mother.

The Texas-based mom, 25, has gone private on her social media profiles. Life & Style first confirmed her identity on Sunday, April 9.

The Perfect Match star first revealed that he was a dad on Friday, April 7. “Might’ve been the villain on tv, but I’m gonna be the hero for him. Instagram, meet my little man ❤️ #bigfella,” Bowden announced via Instagram at the time alongside a series of snaps with his little guy.

Bowden confirmed the infant — whose name has yet to be revealed — was his child in the comments section. “Nephew?” one commenter on Instagram asked. The Texas native replied, “Son!”

He celebrated Easter with his son on Sunday, showing his son’s bunny onesie and matching hat via TikTok. The reality star added via his Instagram Story: “We went from zaddy onscreen to daddy in real life. Yep, look at that, he just spit up all over us, didn’t he?”

One fellow Netflix star threw shade at him after his “zaddy” comment. In response, Chrishell Stause of Selling Sunset wrote in the comments section, “Who keeps lying to this man.”

During his time on Netflix’s Love Is Blind season 3, the senior analyst surprised viewers when he bonded with both Nancy Rodriguez and Raven Ross. While Bowden initially formed a connection with Ross, 30, he ultimately left the pods with Rodriguez, 32.

He proposed to the speech pathologist but ultimately called things off on their wedding day. At the time, Bowden said he pulled the plug on their nuptials because he was not physically attracted to his then-fiancée.

Bowden was considered a villain on LIB, which he later told Us Weekly was difficult to accept. “It was definitely hard and … embarrassing to watch. … I definitely feel bad about that,” he told Us in November 2022.

Following his appearance on Love Is Blind, Bowden searched for love on The Perfect Match, which debuted in February. He ended the season partnered with Too Hot to Handle alum Izzy Fairthorne, but they ultimately called it quits after they returned home.