Mariah Carey and Daughter Monroe Twin in Electric Pink Puffer Coats on Ski Trip: Pics

By
Mariah Carey Instagram Photos - 154
 Courtesy of Mariah Carey/Instagram

Two peas in a pod! Mariah Carey and her daughter, Monroe, looked fabulous in matching coats while hitting the ski slopes.

'90s Pop Stars: Then and Now

The “All I Want For Christmas Is You” singer, 52, took to Instagram on Wednesday, January 18, to debut the twosome’s Valsorey pink jackets. In the carousel of photos, Carey posed alongside her 11-year-old on the mountain. Their metallic puffers stood out against their black snow pants. To spice the look up even more, the mother-daughter-duo both wore black beanies that were adorned with fluffy pom-poms.

“Matching ensems on the slopes!⛷️❄️,” the New York native captioned the post. Celebrity friends and fans were quick to praise the post in the comments section.

Rapper Latto shared heart eye emojis and Queer Eye alum Johnathon Van Ness wrote, “So cuteeee.”

Mariah Carey Instagram Photos - 153
Courtesy of Mariah Carey/Instagram

Carey’s followers added Mean Girls quotes, “You’re not a regular mom, you’re a cool mom,” and “On Wednesdays we wear pink.” Other social media users gushed, “One thing I love about Mariah is that she takes time off to give her kids full attention and adventures to remember.”

Cute and Cozy! See Kylie Jenner and More Rock Fabulous Winter Coats: Pics

For glam, Carey wore her hair down and rocked warm eyeshadow. She sported a pearly shade on her lid and smoked it out into a matte orange color. Her perfectly blushed cheeks were teamed up with nude lips and dramatic lashes.

Monroe’s magenta ski goggles matched her reflective ensemble as the “Always Be My Baby” singer opted for a pair of Louis Vuitton sunglasses and Gucci leather gloves.

In an additional shot, which showed Carey and Monroe sitting beside each other on a ski lift, “Without You” singer raised one hand in the air and the middle schooler gave the camera a soft smile while wearing hot pink gloves.

Mariah Carey Instagram Photos - 152
Courtesy of Mariah Carey/Instagram

The “I’ll Be There” singer also shared snapshots with her son Moroccan —Monroe’s twin brother. She pressed her face next to his, and he bundled up in bright red snow pants, a black puffer jacket and fuzzy gray neck gaiter. In the final photo of the slide, the family stood together with a view of the gorgeous mountain scape behind them.

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon: The Way They Were

Carey shares the twins with ex-husband Nick Cannon. The duo got married after six weeks of dating in April 2008. They welcomed their kids in April 2011 and split in January 2015. Cannon, 42, also shares children with DJ Abby De La Rosa, former Miss Arizona Brittany Bell, Selling Sunset star Bre Tiesi, photographer LaNisha Cole and model Alyssa Scott.

