What can’t she do!? Megan thee Stallion just dropped her first beauty tutorial and it’s just as epic as you’d expect.

On Monday, August 10, the 25-year-old rapper posted a YouTube video showcasing how she created her bold makeup look for her Revlon photo shoot. “Hey Hotties 🔥 Thought I’d share my hot girl hack to getting my cut-crease using all my @revlon goodies,” the caption reads. “Like what you see?” We sure do! The eye-catching finish is drop-dead gorgeous.

The entire video is incredibly playful and fun, but there’s one particular tip that we just could not get over. While applying a slick cat-eye using liquid liner, the “Savage” singer tells viewers to “treat eyeliner like a boy you’re not sure about.” So what exactly does that mean? “Test it out a little bit,” she clarifies.

Another catchy little hack she shared was, “as long as you can blend, makeup is your friend.” She proved just this by going over her eye makeup time and time again to layer different hues from the Revlon Colorstay Looks Book Eyeshadow Player Pallette.

She says that this technique is typically what leaves her eye makeup looking like a cat-eye. But it works!

Hot Girl Meg announced her partnership with the mass beauty brand just last week. “I’ve always set the bar high for myself with everything I do, but to now be a brand ambassador for Revlon, it feels like a new level,” she said in a statement from the brand. “To me, the Revlon brand stands for both beauty and female strength and I’m excited to help define what that means to a new generation of women.”

To get all the tips, tricks and hacks, you can watch the full 17-minute tutorial above.

