



Meghan Markle may be a 2019 “power dresser” according to global fashion search engine, Lyst, but she sure does know how to have a subtle and sweet accessory moment.

On Wednesday, November 6, the Duchess of Sussex visited the Broom Farm Community Centre in Windsor, England, wearing two pieces that celebrate her husband Prince Harry and son Archie Harrison.

The former Suits star paired her casual pants and blouse ensemble with two gold necklaces from the Canadian brand, Suetables. The item featured a pair of pendants, the Shirley Zodiac in honor of her hubby’s Virgo zodiac sign and the Vanessa Coin Zodiac, which represented Archie as a Taurus.

Though the delicate pieces look pricey, the 10-karat gold chain itself retails for $159. Then for the added charms the Shirley pendant costs $79 and the Vanessa, $39 for sterling silver and $159 for the gold, like Markle’s.

As if the affordability wasn’t exciting enough (we love when the duchess wears attainable fashion), these are all still available online at suetables.com. But you’ll want to act fast! If history tells Us anything, it’s that once Markle wears something they tend to move like hotcakes.

This isn’t the first time the 38-year-old has worn jewelry that pays tribute to her little family. She attended Wimbledon on Thursday, July 4, wearing a tiny gold piece with simply an “A” charm at the center. A couple of months later she was spotted at another tennis event, the US Open on Sunday, September 7, wearing a delicate gold initial necklace that featured two dog tags: one with the letter “H” and the other featured a letter “A.” From Mini Mini Jewels, these 14-karat gold items cost a bit more, going for around $240 each.

These sweet touches are both chic and heart-warming, giving Us even more reasons to love the duchess.