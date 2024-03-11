Melissa Rivers expected more from menswear at the 2024 Oscars.

“Wear a f—king tie. It’s the Oscars,” Rivers, 56, exclusively told Us Weekly on Sunday, March 10. “I know we are all so cool and can pretend that we can rock this. No, you can’t.”

Melissa, who is the daughter of late comedian and former Fashion Police host Joan Rivers, quipped, “Where’s my mom to just slap the s—t out of all of them and say, put on your tie. … Bradley Cooper knows better [and] Ryan Gosling. I just didn’t like the whole thing.” Melissa gave a “pass” to Robert Downey Jr. because “he knew he was going to win.”

“No one’s going to take a risk on that night because the picture of you holding your Oscar is the one they run with your obituary,” she explained.

Besides the men, Melissa thought the rest of the red carpet fashion was “really good.” Her favorite looks of the night included Emma Stone‘s mint peplum Louis Vuitton dress, Anya Taylor-Joy in a Dior Haute Couture gown, Zendaya’s Armani design, Margot Robbie’s structured Versace frock and more.

Stone, 35, who Melissa gushed was her best dressed pick, rocked a “spectacular” Louis Vuitton diamond necklace and “flawless” soft glam. “She owned that dress, she wore it. It did not wear her,” she added. “She’s been the front runner the whole time.”

When it came to Melissa’s least favorite looks, Becky G was at the top of her list.

“I feel like she got the red carpets confused with another one she was at last week,” Melissa joked. “I feel like someone made a mistake and said, ‘Oh crap, that was next week’s dress.’ Wrong award show. She didn’t get the memo.”

Becky, 27, sported a Vera Wang ensemble featuring a sheer bedazzled corset top and silky black skirt. She paired the outfit with fingerless gloves and black pumps.

Melissa was also not a fan of Ariana Grande’s poofy pink Giambattista Valli getup. She “went for a big fashion moment,” Melissa said, adding, “Did not work too much of everything. Too much pink, too big of sleeves.”

While she thought there were “no real jaw dropping” looks on the red carpet, Melissa didn’t have many “Oh, dear God” moments either. “I think no one was really safe, but it wasn’t very risky. You always want a big moment, and I’m not sure anyone necessarily served us that,” she told Us.

To hear more of what Melissa had to say, watch the video above.