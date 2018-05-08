The 2018 Met Gala wowed Us all with fabulous, intricate looks that we can’t stop talking about. We were wowed by Rihanna’s wild Pope-inspired hat, Stella Maxwell’s Mary Magdalene extreme-length flowing curls and Sarah Jessica Parker’s wild headpiece, but the hair and makeup moves we love the most are the ones we can replicate in our daily lives. One of our faves: Claire Danes’ glorious glowing skin and super flutter lashes.

The Homeland star hit the red carpet for the annual Metropolitan Museum of Art’s charity benefit, which had the theme “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination,” in a sumptuous pink and red empire waist gown by Marni that showed off her growing baby bump. For the makeup, Danes’ longtime pro, Matin Maulawizada, tells Us he was inspired by the powerful women who played pivotal roles in the Vatican, namely one Lucrezia Borgia. “She was beautiful, manipulative and cunning the way she worked the men in her life,” he says. Matin painted Claire’s face in homage to a portrait of Borgia by Bartolomeo Veneziano.

“The makeup in the painting is almost transparent with bits of sheen and highlighting on the skin and gold on the eyes.” He started by adding moisture with RéVive Instant Line Reducing Serum on cheeks and forehead and Anti-Aging Eye Serum and Moisturizing Renewal Eye Cream around eyes. Then, he dabbed on just the sheerest layer of tinted moisturizer to boost the 39-year-old actress’ glow, plus a touch of liquid blush on cheeks “to bring out the flushed ruddy cheeks that are seen in most paintings,” Matin explained.

He kept the eyes super simple, with just sheer washes of baroque gold and silver glitter along lashelines, “without any pencils or mascaras to outline them,” Matin tells Us. Now here’s where it gets interesting! “To bring out the eyes, I used Lashify gossamers, which get placed under her own lashes so it simply adds definition without the heaviness of eyeliners and mascaras.” Indeed, the actress (who is married to fellow actor Hugh Dancy) showed off gorgeous, fluttery lashes that truly looked better than own!

Matin says the key to getting the lashes to look natural is to use shorter bits on the corners and the longest in the center.

And how about that rich ruby stain on lips? Matin used a wash powder lipstick to “to just add a tint as if lips were bitten.”

