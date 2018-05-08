The stars aligned at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday, May 7, for the 2018 Met Gala. The fashion event’s co-chairs Anna Wintour, Rihanna, Amal Clooney and Donatella Versace were joined by A-list couples such as Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost as well as Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen.

But not every moment was captured on the livestream. Luckily, Us Weekly was on the red carpet and at Balmain’s afterparty at The Standard’s Boom Boom Room to catch all of the action!

5:38 p.m. ET: As Wintour posed for pictures, she ignored the photographers who asked about the reports that she plans to leave her position as editor-in-chief of Vogue.

5:41: George Clooney joked that his twins, Alexander and Ella, were hiding under their mother Amal’s Richard Quinn-designed outfit.

6:14: Princess Beatrice giggled when asked whether she’s excited about her sister Princess Eugenie’s upcoming wedding to Jack Brooksbank.

6:15: As Jonah Hill arrived, a reporter yelled, “Hey, Jonah! My name is Jonah too!” The actor turned around and flashed a peace sign.

6:31: Olivia Munn screamed, “OMG” when she saw Amanda Seyfried. They hugged at the top of the stairs and then ran inside.

6:52: Kerry Washington and Mindy Kaling hugged and exchanged pleasantries at the top of the stairs.

6:54: Brooke Shields and Uma Thurman walked in at the same time and hugged.

7:03: The crowd went wild when Rihanna walked in wearing a white, pope-inspired Margiela minidress with a matching bishop’s hat.

7:27: Shawn Mendes held his date Hailey Baldwin’s hand to help her walk up the stairs.

7:30: Donald Glover yelled, “I’m inspired to be a good person” when asked about the inspiration behind his look.

7:37: Katy Perry and Ariana Grande screamed and hugged on the carpet when they saw each other.

7:45: Brady and Rande Gerber talked to each other as their wives, Bündchen and Cindy Crawford, respectively, did interviews.

7:54: Justin Theroux was all smiles as he arrived solo after his split from Jennifer Aniston. Jared Leto put his arm around Theroux as they walked into the venue.

8:01: Kris Jenner returned outside and texted on her iPhone, which had a Kimoji case. After speaking with Jaden Smith, Kris tried to adjust her daughter Kendall Jenner’s dress, prompting the model to whisper, “Mom, stop!”

8:03: Salma Hayek almost fell over her Altuzarra dress while blowing kisses to fans.

8:18: Kris filmed her daughter Kylie Jenner’s arrival with boyfriend Travis Scott. Kylie greeted her mom with a big “Hi!” when she saw her. Kylie and Scott held hands and showed a lot of affection. Kris gave Scott a kiss on the cheek.

8:30: Madonna did the sign of the cross on a reporter like a priest would.

12:30 a.m.: Over at the afterparty, Emma Stone and Shailene Woodley arrived together and danced to Lopez’s “Jenny From the Block.”

1:29: Priyanka Chopra said hello to Michael B. Jordan.

1:35: Lopez danced to Rihanna’s “What’s My Name?” as she arrived. She treated the hallway like a runway as people snapped pictures of her.

With reporting by Marc Lupo and Travis Cronin.

