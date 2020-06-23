OMG! Miley Cyrus may like to play around with different hairstyles but one thing she doesn’t seem to spend her time doing is washing her hair.

During Tuesday’s episode of the Variety and iHeart podcast “The Big Ticket,” the 27-year-old revealed that she’s only washed her hair a couple times during the COVID-19 quarantine.

“In the past four months I think I’ve washed my hair twice,” she said at the start of the interview. “Once for you and once for Sir Elton John.”

But that’s not the only way she dressed up for the video portion of the podcast. She also threw on a shirt she doesn’t usually favor. “I put on a white button-down twice in my entire life,” she said. “Once for this and once for when I interviewed Senator Elizabeth Warren.”

Throughout the discussion, the “Wrecking Ball” singer opened up about her new sober lifestyle, which she’s been dedicated to for six months after undergoing vocal surgery in November 2019. She explained that it’s something she can share with her current beau Cody Simpson, who is also sober.

“It’s really hard because especially being young, there’s that stigma of ‘you’re no fun,’” she told Variety. “It’s like, ‘honey, you can call me a lot of things, but I know that I’m fun.’ The thing that I love about it is waking up 100 percent, 100 percent of the time. I don’t want to wake up feeling groggy. I want to wake up feeling ready.”

She continued to explain that being sober has helped her focus her energy on singing and songwriting. “It’s been really important for me over the last year living a sober lifestyle, because I really wanted to polish up my craft.”