Keeping busy during quarantine! Miley Cyrus did boyfriend Cody Simpson’s makeup and one thing’s for certain: her 23-year-old Aussie boyfriend knows how to rock a bold red lip.

On Sunday, April 12, the “Slide Away” singer blessed her 106 million Instagram followers with a series of snaps of her boyfriend of six months wearing a face full of makeup.

In one of the most remarkable photos, Simpson is photographed gazing off into the distance like an America’s Next Top Model contestant, sporting a bold red lip, eyeshadow mascara, blush and an impressive highlight.

As a text overlay on the pic, Cyrus wrote, “I. Beat. That. Face @codysimpson.” Clearly, the girl’s got some serious makeup artistry skills!

To accompany his photo-ready makeup look, the songwriter wore a diamond choker necklace and a camel-colored jacket, styled wide open to reveal his bare chest.

But the at-home makeover was more than just an activity to pass the time while quarantining during the COVID-19 outbreak. Photographer Mert Atlas teased a professionally shot video of Simpson in his makeup and Cyrus modeling black lingerie. To accompany the Instagram video, he wrote, “quarantine days coming soon” as a text overlay.

The team hasn’t revealed what the video product’s for just yet, but it seems as though it’s focused on ditching traditional gender roles. “Wash your hands & end toxic masculinity. Periodttttt,” Cyrus wrote on her Instagram Story.

Simpson’s been trusting Cyrus with several beauty-related tasks recently. On April 2, the musician took to social media to reveal that he recruited his girlfriend to shave his head in support of ocean cleanup.

The United Nations Ocean Advocate posted a video of the Disney Channel alum shedding his locks in an attempt to inspire others to do the same.

The couple may or may not have taken cues from Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas for the glamorous makeover. The Game of Thrones actress did her husband’s makeup and shared the glittery finished result on social media on Friday, April 10.

