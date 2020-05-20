The evolution of Miley Cyrus’ mullet continues! This time, her short new ‘do is all thanks to mom, Tish, who’s not-so-quietly becoming a professional hairstylist. The 53-year-old film producer gave her 27-year-old daughter a long punk pixie while salons remain closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

For virtual assistance, the mother-daughter duo hopped on FaceTime with celebrity hairstylist and Miley’s go-to gal, Sally Hershberger. In a video shared with Vogue, the stylist is filmed giving Tish instructional advice on how to perfect the mullet-meets-pixie hairstyle.

The expert shared a selfie of the singers’ finished look. In the accompanying caption, she said, “I trained Tish well!;)✂️@tishcyrus @mileycyrus#virtualhaircut lol.”

Fans flocked to the comments section with comments about the “Slide Away” singer’s new look. “It’s very hot 🔥 One of my favorite Miley’s look 💣,” said a fan. Hershberger replied, “same!”

This isn’t the first time Tish has given her daughter a haircut from the comfort of their home. For the Disney channel alum’s birthday in November, her mom shared a video cutting at least 2 inches off of Miley’s hair in the bathroom with a pair of craft scissors.

In the accompanying caption, Billy Ray Cyrus’ wife wrote, “Giving @mileycyrus a little B-day haircut!! #staytuned #itsgood.”

Following the at-home cut from mom, Miley paid a visit to Hershberger, who touched up Tish’s work. She gave her long, choppy bangs and angles — and that’s when the first iteration of the mullet was born.

“Miley wanted to go more punk. She wanted something edgy,” the expert stylist told E News! “We went with a modern mullet that she can wear sleek, but also wavy and messy.”

Two months later, The Hannah Montana star took her mullet to the next level by transitioning out of a “modern mullet” into the real thing. On January 6, the singer showed her fans the new look on the ‘gram and captioned the pic, “New Hair. New Year. NEW MUSIC! 💀”

