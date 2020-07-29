Naomi Campbell Said She’s Done Being the ‘Token Black Person in the Room’

Naomi Campbell is ready to see some actual change in the fashion industry.

When virtually stopping by a Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Tuesday, July 28, the 50-year-old supermodel addressed Anna Wintour‘s recent statement to the staff at Vogue.

For a little refresh, back in June at the height of the George Floyd protests and Black Lives Matter movement, the Condé Nast artistic director emailed employees an apology for “hurtful” and “intolerant” behavior at Vogue, adding that they would do better to elevate Black creatives.

When the Bravo host asked the British beauty on Tuesday night what she thought about this, she replied that she thinks things are about to change.

“Everyone used to think that you liked being the token Black person in the room,” she said. “It’s absolutely the opposite. I never did. And it needs to change from the boardroom to the seat. It needs to go right from the top through.”

She continued, “I’ve been saying this for years, and so I’m truly grateful and happy finally this is happening. The way that it’s had to come out, for people to lose their lives, it’s very sad and my condolences to each and every one of those victims; parents of those people that have gone but this had to happen. This change had to happen.”

The model has definitely done more than her fair share opening doors for people of color in the industry, making history left and right as a Black woman. As recently as 2019, she became the first-ever woman of color to receive the Fashion Icon Award at the British Fashion Awards.

“I learned today that I’m the first woman of color to receive this award,” she said during a tear-filled acceptance speech, calling the whole thing an “out-of-body experience.”

