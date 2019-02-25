A Behind-the-Scenes Look at Irina Shayk's Blunt Oscars Bob

Proving the most statement-making hair look requires nothing more than a great cut, Irina Shayk arrived at the 2019 Oscars on Sunday, February 24, with a blunt bob by mane man Harry Josh that was all kinds of chic. Her ultra-glossy do was the perfect complement to her black Burberry gown, and Josh is giving Us a behind-the-scenes look at how it all came together.

After debuting a shiny lob style at the Golden Globes in January, Bradley Cooper‘s better half took things even shorter to close out her beau’s whirlwind awards season for his directing and acting work in A Star Is Born (and support his on-fire performance of “Shallow” with Lady Gaga). The center-parted chin-length style showed off her enviable bone structure *and* her super sexy backless gown.

Oscars 2019 Red Carpet Fashion: See the Stars’ Styles

As Josh tells Us, the key to the look maintaining the health and shine of the tresses, which required a comprehensive haircare routine.

“For Irina’s look, the most important thing was to start with great hair right from the shower,” he says. “I used the Aveda Smooth Infusion Shampoo and Conditioner to get great, nourished hair then when she sat down I ran some pumps of the Smooth Infusion Style Prep Smoother throughout the strands.”

Oscars 2019 Red Carpet Fashionable Plus-Ones: Hottest Duos, Dates and Couples

As you can see from the behind-the-scenes snap, Shayk and her glam squad (which also included makeup artist Tatyana Makarova) kept the getting-ready process fun and smiley, and Josh made sure to keep the strands super sleek every step of the way.

“I created a middle part and started to blow dry the hair flat down with the Harry Josh Pro Tools Ultra Light Dryer with the ionic setting and high heat, pulling each section with the Premium Oval Brush to make sure there was no roundness in the bob,” he explains.

Oscars 2019 Red Carpet Jewelry: Best Celebrity Bling

Once the blowout was complete, Josh flat ironed each section of the head beginning “very close to the root” for that glass hair-like effect, and he finished off the gleaming look with the Aveda Brilliant Spray-On Shine. On Instagram, he called the ultra-modern style a “brilliant bob,” and we couldn’t agree more.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!