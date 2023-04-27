Pamela Anderson is giving the people what they want! The actress is launching her first-ever swimsuit line with Frankies Bikinis.

Anderson, 55, announced the exciting new project via Instagram on Thursday, April 27, alongside a photo that showed her rocking a sexy red one-piece — similar to the look she sported while starring in Baywatch. “It’s about time,” the Canada native began in the caption. “I have been so excited to share this with you. I’m horrible at keeping a secret … Time went so slowly — but today, after a long year, I can tell you all my favorite ideas and tricks of the trade [have been] mixed into my swimwear collaboration with @FrankiesBikinis.”

She added: “A dream come true, and who better to do this with than the sweetest girl from Paradise Cove [founder] Francesca Aiello. She grew up before my eyes, with my boys. Our story is authentic and unique.”

Anderson revealed that the drop will be released on Thursday, May 4.

The swimwear company opened up further about the collection via its website, teasing that the capsule will include “new micro bikini sets, statement accessories and iconic one-pieces, designed in soft fabrics and fun prints that reflect Pamela’s love of nature, animals and all things romance.”

Anderson’s new venture comes amid her recent fashion reign. On Saturday, April 22, the Barb Wire star looked timeless in a Givenchy halter gown at the Los Angeles LGBT Center Gala. A few days prior, she turned heads in an oversized blazer atop a lace catsuit at the Mugler and H&M global launch event in New York City.

On March 15, she commanded attention on the Boss spring/summer 2023 runway in Miami. Anderson strutted her stuff in a gray blazer, tailored trousers and closed-toe shoes. For the Versace fall/winter preview on March 9 in Los Angeles, the Dancing With the Stars alum had all eyes on her when she arrived covered in feathers.

Her most standout look of the year, however, was the bright red Naeem Khan gown she sported at the premiere of her documentary, Pamela: A Love Story, in Los Angeles on January 30. She teamed the garment with crimson sandal heels and had her hair styled in her signature updo.

The documentary, which premiered on Netflix that month, coincided with the release of her latest book, Love, Pamela. Both projects explore Anderson’s life and career.

“Pamela Anderson is ready to tell her story in a new documentary,” read a tweet from Netflix in March 2022. “The film, which has been in the making for several years, will feature the pop culture icon setting the record straight as she looks back on her professional path and her personal journey.”