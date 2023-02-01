No hair, don’t care! Pete Davidson has a bold new look.

The comedian, 29, debuted his shaved head at the New York Knicks vs. Los Angeles Lakers basketball game at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, January 31. Davidson was all smiles as he showed off the buzz cut while sitting alongside Jon Stewart and Hasan Minhaj. (The Lakers beat the Kicks 129-123.)

Davidson teamed the dramatic ‘do with black sunglasses, several metallic chains, a gold watch and a cozy gray velour tracksuit.

This wouldn’t be the first time the Saturday Night Live alum chopped his locks. He previously debuted a low cut in December 2021. In addition to different lengths, Davidson isn’t afraid to experiment with color. While he’s a natural brunette, the Meet Cute star has dyed his crown blue, pink and platinum blond.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

In July 2018, Davidson unveiled icy strands while out and about with then-fiancée Ariana Grande. He famously showed off sunny tresses again in May 2022 to match Kim Kardashian’s bleached hue.

Davidson and Grande began dating in May 2018 before he proposed in June of that year. After about four months, the pair called it quits. He then moved on with Kate Beckinsale, but their fling ended in April 2019. (Grande, for her part, is now married to Dalton Gomez.) Following Davidson’s romance with Beckinsale, he dated Margaret Qualley (August 2019 to October 2019), Kaia Gerber (November 2019 to January 2020) and Phoebe Dynevor (April 2021 to August 2021).

The King of Staten Island star shocked fans when he was seen out on multiple occasions with Kardashian, 42 — who split from husband Kanye West in February 2021 — after her SNL hosting gig in October 2021. (During one sketch, the California native and the Guy Code alum shared a kiss in character as Jasmine and Aladdin, respectively.)

Davidson and Kardashian went Instagram official in March 2022 and made their red carpet debut as a couple at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner that May. They also attended the 2022 Met Gala together. After less than a year, however, Us Weekly confirmed in August 2022 that the former lovebirds parted ways. “It’s upsetting for both of them, but it is what it is,” a source exclusively told Us at the time, adding that the duo will “remain friends” amid the split.

Davidson briefly moved on with Emily Ratajkowski before sparking dating rumors with his Bodies, Bodies, Bodies costar Chase Sui Wonders in December 2022.

“Pete and Chase had insane chemistry on set,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively last month. “As well as when the cameras weren’t rolling.”

The Wake actress, 26, and the Big Time Adolescence star continued to fuel relationship speculation during a joint vacation to Hawaii. Photos published by Page Six in January showed Davidson kissing Wonders on a beach chair. The pair have not publicly addressed their status.