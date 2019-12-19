



With 2019 winding down, here at Stylish we’re taking a look back at the year of fashion and beauty. According to PilotFish, there were five brands in each category that were the most influential. And you may be as surprised as we were to find one particular brand missing from the top spots.

When it came to style, the number one brand with the most followers had a controversial year. According to the Social Influence Index 2019 report, Victoria’s Secret was the year’s most influential brand with 111,268,467 followers.

The extra boost of attention the lingerie maker received over the past 12 months adds up seeing as the Fashion Show stirred up a lot of discussion around diversity and inclusivity. Then it pushed into the spotlight again when the annual event was officially canceled in November.

Behind Victoria’s Secret was Chanel with 73,323,218 followers, then Louis Vuitton, Zara and Gucci, which all had upwards of 60,000,000.

In terms of the beauty industry, the numbers weren’t quite as high overall. At number one was Huda Beauty, the brand launched by mega-influencer Huda Kattan, with 50,246,498 followers.

Behind it were Maybelline New York, MAC Cosmetics, L’Oreal Paris and Sephora.

Though it tracks that these major brand names would be within the top spots, one of the most surprising revelations was not seeing Kylie Cosmetics within these social media rankings. Instead, the brand sat at seventh place with 27,569,112 followers. After all, Kylie Jenner herself has 153 million Instagram followers alone.

Pilotfish determined this report by rounding up followers across multiple social media sites including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube. So while Kylie Cosmetics was the third most-followed beauty brand on Instagram, it wasn’t even in the top 10 in terms of Facebook, which is what impacted the final number.