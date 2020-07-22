Post Malone just debuted yet another set of tattoos on his scalp.

On Sunday, July 19, the rapper shared a black-and-white picture of himself smoking, showing off his new collection of skull tattoos featuring a spider, a skull and a succubus.

Fans had a lot to say about the new look, most of which were loving and positive. “Well if u love it! I love it,” commented one user. “Self expression is always a positive!”

“Tattoos are his expressions, he is finding his way he is still young,” wrote another. “He is extremely humble and polite. Those curls will grow back. I love tattoos I’m not fan of too many on the face but it’s his face his decision. Love him anyway.”

This comes less than a month after he took to Instagram, sharing a pic of his newly shaved head and skull tattoo. “I have cut my hair even shorter, also skeletons are cool,” he wrote in the accompanying caption on Sunday, June 21. He continued to spread positivity amid the COVID-19 pandemic. “Spread your heart as much as you can. A little love goes farther than you think. Stay strong, and keep kicking ass.”

During a GQ interview back in March, the 25-year-old revealed that he likes to get face designs as a way to control and alter his image, since he doesn’t necessarily like what he looks like without them.

“I’m a ugly-ass motherfu–er,” he told the publication. “It does maybe come from a place of insecurity, to where I don’t like how I look, so I’m going to put something cool on there so I can look at myself and say, ‘You look cool, kid,’ and have a modicum of self-confidence, when it comes to my appearance.”

Listen on Spotify to Get Tressed With Us to get the details of every hair love affair in Hollywood, from the hits and misses on the red carpet to your favorite celebrities’ street style ‘dos (and don’ts!)