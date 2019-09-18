



Post Malone teamed up with sunglasses brand Arnette to create the cool-kid shades we didn’t know we needed.

On Wednesday, September 18, Arnette announced its first ever collaboration with the rapper. One brand-new design comes in three varying shades to represent the “Congratulations” singer’s combination of edgy style and laid-back attitude.

The offbeat specs add some extra angles to your average rectangular frame for a look that is completely original and low-key cool.

The different hues play around with main two colors — black and yellow. There’s an option that has sunflower rims and black lenses, another that’s see-through sunflower lenses and black frames and the last is an all-black version that features a pop of neon yellow on the side spelling out the brand’s name.

As a bonus, bio-based plastic was used to create rims that are sustainable, along with eco-friendly packaging.

This is the award-winning artist’s first collection with Arnette after he was announced as the brand ambassador back in May.

“Guess who the new face of @Arnette sunglasses is,” he wrote in an Instagram caption on May 25, alongside a video of the company’s ADV campaign.

Sunglasses seem to be the latest hot ticket item for celebrity collaborations. Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez launched two lines with Australian brand Quay back in March, while Chrissy Teigen partnered with the company just last month for a retro chic collection.

But one of the most notable of the year may have been Kim Kardashian’s Carolina Lemke line, which has become spotted on tons of A-listers from family members like Kendall Jenner and Khloé Kardashian to other stars like Karrueche Tran, Emily Ratajkowski and Winnie Harlow.

For $89.95 you can pick up a pair of the Post Malone x Arnette signature style sunglasses today only at sunglasshut.com.

