Kourtney Kardashian revived a controversial trend when she stepped out to see Barbie.

The 44-year-old reality star took to Instagram on Monday, July 24, to show off her outfit, which included a pair of jorts.



“Took the girls to see Barbie, had very strict instructions to wear my pink jorts,” Kardashian wrote over the mirror selfie. (The style — also known as Bermuda shorts — is characterized by a knee-length silhouette. They were a hit in the ‘90s and have since experienced a resurgence amid the Y2K fashion craze.)

In the snap, Kardashian could be seen rocking the bottoms, which were covered in pockets. She wore the pants unbuttoned, drawing attention to her growing baby bump. Kardashian paired the pieces with an oversized fuchsia leather jacket. She completed the ensemble with pointed-toe black boots and coordinating sunglasses.

The movie night outfit wasn’t the first time in recent weeks that Kardashian gave Us a glimpse of her maternity style.

Earlier this month, she posted an Instagram carousel that featured an array of bump-baring outfits. In one image, Kardashian donned a sheer lace mini dress with a leather trench coat before showing off a metallic two-piece in a different snap. She also styled her bump in a Canadian tuxedo, opting to wear the denim top open.

Kardashian has also been showing off her belly in bikinis. On July 12, while celebrating daughter Penelope’s 11th birthday in Hawaii, Kardashian soaked up the sun in a black cutout one-piece as well as an animal print two-piece. She also rocked a pink one-shoulder design by Jacquemus paired with a floppy hat from the fashion house.

Kardashian and her husband, Travis Barker, announced in June that they are expecting their first child together. Kardashian, who shares Penelope and sons Mason, 13, and Reign, 8, with with ex Scott Disick, revealed the exciting news by holding up a sign that read, “Travis, I’m pregnant” during a Blink-182 concert in California. Kardashian and Barker, who tied the knot in 2022, later shared that they have a baby boy on the way.

Barker, 47, for his part, is already the father of son Landon, 19, and daughter Alabama, 17, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. The drummer, who was married to Moakler, 38, from 2004 to 2008, has also remained a father figure to his ex-wife’s 24-year-old daughter, Atiana, whom she shares with Oscar De La Hoya.