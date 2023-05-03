Candid conversations. Priyanka Chopra Jonas opened up about how a botched surgery sent her into a “deep depression.”

The 40-year-old actress shed light on the dark time during a Monday, May 1, appearance on Sirius XM’s The Howard Stern Show. Chopra Jonas explained to Stern, 69, that her life quickly changed when she got a polyp in her nasal cavity removed.

“This thing happens, and my face looks completely different, and I went into a deep, deep depression,” the Citadel star shared, adding that she thought her buzzing acting career “was over before it started.” Chopra Jonas said that’s when her dad encouraged her to get corrective surgery. “I was terrified of that, but he was like, ‘I will be in the room with you.’”

The Quantico alum went on to praise her father because he “held my hands through it and helped me build back my confidence.”

Chopra Jonas also thanked Bollywood film director Anil Sharma for giving her an acting role after she had been fired from three different movie projects following her initial surgery.

“I was supposed to play this lead, and I was shifted to a supporting character. That filmmaker was very kind … He, while the tide was against me, said, ‘It will be a small part but give it your all.’ And I did,” Chopra Jonas explained.

From there, she starred in a number of popular Bollywood films before landing her breakout role in ABC’s Quantico, which aired for three seasons from September 2015 to August 2018.

Elsewhere in her interview with Stern, Chopra Jonas gushed about the first time she laid eyes on husband Nick Jonas.

“It was such a Prince Charming moment,” Chopra Jonas said of meeting Jonas, 30, for the first time at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in 2017. “Time stopped … He was so hot, and I didn’t know him. It was really like a ‘meet cute’ from a movie, and he just held my hand and I turned around and he was in a suit. It was all slow motion.”

The two didn’t start officially dating until May 2018. The “Jealous” crooner proposed to Chopra Jonas on her birthday just two months later and the couple tied the knot in two separate ceremonies in India that December. In January 2022, the lovebirds surprised fans when they announced that they became parents.

“We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate,” the pair wrote in a joint Instagram statement at the time. “We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.”

The couple later revealed that their daughter Malti was born prematurely and spent the first months of her life in the NICU. She was home in time for Mother’s Day that May.