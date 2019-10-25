



Great minds think alike! Queen Letizia and Meghan Markle wore the same exact skirt less than one day apart — and we can’t decide who wore it better!

The buzzed-about closet must-have is the Hugo Boss Selrita Leather Pencil Skirt, which retails for a cool $595 and is also available in beige, for all of you royal-lovers looking to cop the fashionable look.

The Spanish royal debuted the sophisticated number on Thursday, October 24, for the second and final day of the couple’s visit to South Korea. She paired the skirt with a white silk blouse from Venezuelan fashion designer Carolina Herrera and red pointed-toe heels. As for accessories, she donned silver earrings and a matching red clutch.

The following day, on Friday, October 25, Markle stepped out for a One Young World Summit event at the Windsor Castle in a monochromatic burgundy ensemble, including the Hugo Boss skirt! She wore a matching V-neck sweater with pumps in the same color by Sarah Flint. The brunette beauty styled her hair in a romantic updo with pieces framing her face and went with minimalist gold jewelry for the occasion.

And this isn’t the first time Markle’s worn this Hugo Boss pencil skirt. She wore the same one in a forest green color in October 2018, on her first official visit to Sussex. For that occasion, she went with yet another monochromatic ensemble, made up of a matching green blouse and beige heels.

The duchess is no stranger to matching with other celebrities and royals. She wore a Zarita Diane von Furstenberg gown that the Duchess of Cambridge stepped out in two years later and the same black Stella McCartney coat that Courtney Love wore a day prior. Feeling inspired yet?

Now, if you’ll excuse us, we have a skirt to buy!