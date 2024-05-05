Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Stylish

Reese Witherspoon’s Daughter Ava Phillippe Claps Back at Tattoo Criticism

By
Tiffany & Co. celebrates the launch of Blue Book 2024: Tiffany C√©leste
Ava Phillippe. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.)

Reese Witherspoon’s daughter Ava Phillippe has a response for her tattoo critics.

Phillippe, 24, shared a video of herself via TikTok on Friday, May 3, mouthing along to a popular sound on the app, saying, “At the end of the day, it doesn’t matter what anyone thinks but you.”

In the video, Phillippe wears her blonde tresses down, along with a white skirt paired with a beige tank top showing off the dainty tattoos on her arms. She captioned the video, “When strangers online say they hate my tattoos… 🤷🏼‍♀️ #wronggirl #sorrynotsorry.”

Phillippe first showed off her body art in April while posing with Witherspoon at a Tiffany & Co. Celebration in Beverly Hills on April 25.

@avaephillippe

when strangers online say they hate my tattoos… 🤷🏼‍♀️ #wronggirl #sorrynotsorry

♬ original sound – Advanced Style

(Witherspoon shares Ava and son Deacon, 20, with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe. She also shares son Tennessee, 11, with ex-husband Jim Toth.)

Reese Witherspoon's Best Photos With Her 3 Kids Over the Years: See Sweetest Family Photos

Related: Reese Witherspoon’s Best Photos With Her 3 Kids Over the Years: See Their Sweete...

It appears Ava has four tattoos on her arms, including a black “Admit One” ticket, a flower and another delicate symbol on her wrist. She also has three birds tatted on her left arm, as well as a feather, a shell and a teal drawing.

mothers-day-gift-guide-2024

Deal of the Day

42 Best Mother's Day Gifts She'll Actually Want View Deal

Last month the mother-daughter duo stunned together at a fashion event. In January, Ava and Witherspoon twinned with their accessories during the Fendi show at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week. The pair also stunned together on the red carpet for the 2024 Critics Choice Awards that same month.

Ava Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon

Related: Every Time Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe Made Us Do a Double Take

Ava’s lack of concern over what “strangers online” think of her comes from a valuable lesson she learned from her mother. “A big saying in the South, especially amongst women is ‘Pretty is as pretty does,’” Ava told People in an article published on April 20.

“Every time that comes up in my brain or I see people being critical of others online for their appearance, I just always think, you’re only as beautiful as you treat other people,” she said. “I think that you glow from within when you’re a good person.”

In this article

Ava Phillippe Opens Up About Her Sexuality, Dating Preferences I’m Attracted to People

Ava Phillippe
Reese Witherspoon Is All Smiles During Her 1st Red Carpet Appearance Since Jim Toth Split

Reese Witherspoon

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!