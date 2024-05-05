Reese Witherspoon’s daughter Ava Phillippe has a response for her tattoo critics.

Phillippe, 24, shared a video of herself via TikTok on Friday, May 3, mouthing along to a popular sound on the app, saying, “At the end of the day, it doesn’t matter what anyone thinks but you.”

In the video, Phillippe wears her blonde tresses down, along with a white skirt paired with a beige tank top showing off the dainty tattoos on her arms. She captioned the video, “When strangers online say they hate my tattoos… 🤷🏼‍♀️ #wronggirl #sorrynotsorry.”

Phillippe first showed off her body art in April while posing with Witherspoon at a Tiffany & Co. Celebration in Beverly Hills on April 25.

(Witherspoon shares Ava and son Deacon, 20, with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe. She also shares son Tennessee, 11, with ex-husband Jim Toth.)

It appears Ava has four tattoos on her arms, including a black “Admit One” ticket, a flower and another delicate symbol on her wrist. She also has three birds tatted on her left arm, as well as a feather, a shell and a teal drawing.

Last month the mother-daughter duo stunned together at a fashion event. In January, Ava and Witherspoon twinned with their accessories during the Fendi show at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week. The pair also stunned together on the red carpet for the 2024 Critics Choice Awards that same month.

Ava’s lack of concern over what “strangers online” think of her comes from a valuable lesson she learned from her mother. “A big saying in the South, especially amongst women is ‘Pretty is as pretty does,’” Ava told People in an article published on April 20.

“Every time that comes up in my brain or I see people being critical of others online for their appearance, I just always think, you’re only as beautiful as you treat other people,” she said. “I think that you glow from within when you’re a good person.”