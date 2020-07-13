Revlon Drops ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Makeup Collection: Details

Calling all Wonder Woman fans! Revlon is celebrating the upcoming sequel, Wonder Woman 1984, with a fabulous new makeup collection.

On Monday, July 13, the Revlon announced its latest drop: an 8-piece limited-edition lineup filled with everything from lippies to eyeshadow to eyeliner, all featuring the infamous Wonder Woman logo. There will also be some cult favorites seen sporting the new, fun packaging.

But that’s not all! Thanks to the affordable price point, everyone can get in on the fun! In fact, nothing in the collection costs more than $15.

“Unleash the power of makeup 💥⚡NEW #RevlonxWW84, a collection packed with bold pigment and fierce finishes to create any look you dare to wear,” the brand wrote in an Instagram post alongside a promo video on Monday.

There are a few standout products that we’re most excited about. First is the Liquid Armor Glow Pot, which is a golden liquid highlighter that comes in a playful jelly-like texture and leaves a flawless gleaming finish. Anyone can get model-like cheekbones with the help of this goodie.

Then there’s the dual-ended Transforming Effects Eye Powders. Apply these silky soft iridescent powders over a black liquid liner and you’ve got yourself a head-turning holographic eyeliner.

And though there are lots of incredible lip colors, our favorite has to be the Super Lustrous Lipstick. It provides a vibrant, pigmented hue while wearing comfortably and moisturizing lips thanks to the vitamin E-filled formula.

Other playful must-haves include So Fierce Vinyl Liner, the Travel Mirror and the Warrior Glitter Lip Color. You can shop the entire collection at revlon.com starting today!

This isn’t the first time a makeup brand has celebrated the franchise. Back in 2017, Benefit Cosmetics launched its 5-piece collection exclusively as HSN to help fans achieve their Wonder Woman within.

Listen on Spotify to Get Tressed With Us to get the details of every hair love affair in Hollywood, from the hits and misses on the red carpet to your favorite celebrities’ street style ‘dos (and don’ts!)