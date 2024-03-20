Rylee Arnold is in her short hair era.

Arnold, 18, showed off her new ‘do via TikTok on Tuesday, March 19. In the social media clip, she shook her long blonde locks — which cascaded to her rib cage — before she snapped her fingers and cut the camera to her fresh chop. Her tresses were cut slightly past her shoulder and finished with curtain bangs. The Dancing With the Stars pro combed her fingers through her strands while giving the camera a kissy face.

She completed her makeover with filled-in eyebrows, rosy cheeks and long lashes. Arnold also rocked a black tube top, brown leather purse and gold jewelry.

“Made the chop!!🤭❤️‍🔥 @Hairstylist is the absolute best :))),” she captioned the post. Celebrity friends, family and fans complimented her look in the comments section.

Sister — and former DWTS pro — Lindsay Arnold gushed, “ITS SO GOOD,” while more fans asked to see Harry Jowsey’s reaction to her “amazing” haircut. (Jowsey, 26, and Rylee competed for the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy on season 32 of DWTS. During their time together, dating rumors surrounded the duo due to their chemistry.)

Fans got their wish when Jowsey gushed over Rylee’s lob in the comments section on Wednesday, March 20. “Woohoo 👏🏽👏🏽 looks so good,” he wrote.

Rylee and Arnold reunited last month when he joined the DWTS pros on tour. The pair have been performing their week 1 dance together — a cha cha to Justin Timberlake’s “Rock Your Body” — while he travels with Rylee through California and Arizona. Jowsey will remain on the tour until it concludes on Wednesday, March 27.

Rylee and Jowsey have also made a number of TikToks with each other since reuniting, including clips of them dancing, playing games and more. Rylee even let Jowsey attempt to do her makeup for one night of the tour.