Marvelous mullet! Sadie Sink debuted a new ‘do — and it’s super chic.

The 21-year-old Stranger Things star’s hairstylist, Tommy Buckett, took to Instagram on Monday, May 15, to unveil the fresh look. In the photo, the Dear Zoe actress posed with her back to the camera, showing off the daring cut. Her auburn strands were pulled back into beachy waves and choppy layers. To make the look even more edgy, Sink sported a black leather jacket with the collar popped up.

“Sadie #sadiesinknewhair,” the celebrity stylist captioned the post. Fans were quick to praise the Eli actress in the hairstylist’s comment section.

“She is a rockstar,” one wrote. Another added, “Love her new hair!” More followers begged for more pictures and wrote, “OH MY GOD. TOMMY MORE PHOTOS PLEASE SHE’S SO BEAUTIFUL I CAAAAN’T,” and “I wanna see her face with the cut I bet shes so pretty”

Before the big chop, the Fear Street Part Two: 1978 star wore her locks in a middle part and voluminous waves that cascaded to her waist. Sink rocked the signature look for her Fashion Canada Magazine shoot in August 2022.

Buckett worked his magic on the Glass Castle actress’s mane, loosely curling her hair. In the photos, Sink had her locks swept over her forehead as she gazed at the camera. Her layers added just the right amount of dimension to her look, and to top it off, she leaned against a light blue car in a Prada tank top.

Sink looked even more fierce in other images from the spread, donning a dramatic pink fur coat, fishnets and black shades. She was also seen with texturized coils teamed with a silky mini dress and fluffy hat. The Texas native completed the look with cherry-colored lips.

Her latest cut wouldn’t be the first time Sink has experimented with her hair. In January 2023, Buckett revealed that he gave the Whale star a gorgeous trim. Her strands were curled with chin length pieces poking out of the waves. She showed off the transformation posing in a series of snaps that also featured her rocky rosy cheeks, feathered brows and a crimson pout.

Buckett has also worked with stars including Lea Michele, Katie Holmes, Kaley Cuoco, Haley Lu Richardson and more.