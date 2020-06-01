Sailor Brinkley-Cook Responds to Her 'Tone Deaf' 'GMA' Interview

Sailor Brinkley-Cook has a lot to say about her “tone deaf” Good Morning America interview on body dysmorphia.

On Friday, May 29, the 21-year-old virtually stopped by GMA to discuss her body image issues and how she struggles being compared to her supermodel mom Christie Brinkley. However, only a few hours after the interview aired, she expressed disappointment in the edited version of the story that was shown, calling it “click bait.”

“I’m a little upset about the GMA piece that aired this morning,” she wrote in an Instagram Story on Friday. “I have nothing but respect for GMA and Deborah [Roberts], and have nothing negative to say about either one.” But she decided to speak out to set a few things straight.

“I understand that ‘comparisons to model mom’ and ‘eating disorder struggles’ are great taglines for click bait on news outlets. But when I agreed to do this interview I was under the impression that it would be in a positive light and would be inspirational,” she wrote. “I ONLY agreed to do it during this awful time in America because I thought it would be a small beacon of positivity for people who have dealt with the same things as me.”

Between the COVID-19 pandemic and the nationwide protests for George Floyd, she continues to express her understanding of the severity of everything else going on in the world right now.

“I did NOT want to throw a pity party for myself. I did NOT want the interview to be highlighting the dark times. 95% of what I said during the interview got cut. Including thank you to health care workers & essential workers, as well as acknowledging how awful and heartbreaking this time is for so many.”

As she goes on, she apologizes for the “tone deafness” and explained that she just wanted to be a voice for people facing similar mental health issues.

“We have to collectively learn to praise and CELEBRATE ourselves more often, because life passes by so quickly and it’s a shame to spend so much of it worrying that you aren’t good enough,” she wrote. “Because as long as you’re here on Earth and you have a body to love and voice to be heard YOU ARE GOOD ENOUGH and you deserve happiness.”

