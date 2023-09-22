Selena Gomez is inspiring Us to channel our inner child with her latest hairdo.

The 31-year-old singer posted a selfie via her Instagram Story on Thursday, September 21, her rocking braided pigtails. Gomez elevated the playground coiffure with sexy glam. She rocked filled-in brows, a subtle cat eye, mascara, sharp contouring and a lined lip.

Gomez’s flirty selfie comes after she shared a more moody snap earlier this week. In the shot, the hitmaker went makeup free and rocked a shaggy ponytail as she gave the camera a pout.

When she’s not blessing Us with selfies, Gomez can be found slaying a red carpet.

The “Wolves” artist turned heads at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards on September 12 when she graced the event in a plunging red gown by Oscar de la Renta. The crimson dress featured a sheer base with a hand-beaded floral overlay that clung to her curves. The garment was finished with a fringe skirt. Gomez completed the ensemble with rosy sandal heels and sparkly dangling earrings.

While to Us Gomez was a vision — with her getup landing her on Us Weekly’s Best Dressed List — the singer poked fun at herself the following day on social media. She shared a photo with pal Taylor Swift, who wowed in Versace, writing, “She looks stunning, I look constipated — Typical.”

Outside of her ensemble, Gomez was a trending topic on Twitter during the VMAs due to her seemingly confused reaction to Olivia Rodrigo’s stage “malfunction” during her performance. After the moment went viral, Gomez denied that she was throwing shade. “I’d rather sit still than be dragged for being myself. Much love,” she penned via her Instagram Story on September 13.

That wasn’t the first time Gomez’s facial expressions were a trending topic. In August, she was turned into a meme for wrapping herself in a blanket and gazing into the distance with a stoic face.

At the time, she reposted some of her favorite fan-made captions to her Instagram story.

“Horror movie characters sitting in the back of an ambulance after almost dying,” one wrote. A second fan put the picture in black and white and captioned it, “My mom just sent me this old picture of my abuela from when she was still living in Mexico, this was taken during a year without rain.”