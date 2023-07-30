We never knew bikinis and overalls could make such a chic ensemble — but Selena Gomez is proving Us wrong in all the right ways.

Gomez, 31, recently enjoyed a low-key boating excursion with pals which she shared footage of via her Instagram Stories on Saturday, July 29. The Only Murders in the Building actress sported a blush swimsuit during the boat ride along with a light-wash pair of overalls. The denim had been distressed with large, frayed holes at the knees.

Gomez, who wore minimal makeup for the outing, completed her look with a simple, white headband and delicate gold jewelry. She stunned in small hoop earrings and a coordinating choker necklace that perfectly complemented the blue butterfly ring she wore on her pointer finger. The golden baubles also matched her sequin handbag.

In one snap, Gomez held the sequin Fendi Baguette purse — which retails for $4,900 — on her lap next to her oversized sunhat.

Gomez has long been a fashion icon, whether hanging out with friends, walking the red carpet or performing on stage.

“To be honest, when I was younger, Taylor [Swift] inspired me a lot when it came to wardrobe and stage outfits,” she told Vogue in a June 2021 interview, specifically referring to her 2011 “Love You Like a Love Song” music video ensemble. “I thought it was my time to cross over and become a pop star, whatever that was to me then. It was just really fun. I think that was the first time I tried to be high fashion. And you can laugh at that — because that’s not high fashion.”

At the time of “Love You Like a Love Song,” Gomez even told The Guardian that “fashion awareness” was still “relatively new” to her.

“I was a tomboy when I was younger: a T-shirt, skinny jeans and Converse were my uniform every single day. I’ve grown to love fashion through doing photo shoots recently,” she confessed during the interview with the British outlet, which was published in July 2011. “My style is classic. Day to day, I wear a T-shirt and jeans with boots and I accessorize with scarves and jewelry. On the red carpet, I like to look elegant, and when I’m doing music, I go for more of an edgy look.”

Gomez added at the time that she was particularly inspired and influenced by her surroundings, traveling the world and taking a cue from other starlets. “I like simplicity. Actress Rachel Bilson‘s daywear is gorgeous — all clean lines and not too fussy,” she noted. “Gwyneth Paltrow looks amazing on the red carpet. It’s the sort of style I aspire to.”