Sofia Richie Grainge is making it easier for fashion fans to emulate her quiet luxury aesthetic with her latest spring shoe collection with Stuart Weitzman.

The new collection debuted on Tuesday, April 16, at the same time it was announced that Richie Grainge, 25, is the brand’s new ambassador.

“I’m beyond excited to take this next step forward as the new SW brand ambassador, especially because my first shoot with them reflects such an important step in my life,” Richie Grainge said in a statement, referring to her pregnancy with husband Elliot Grainge.

“I’ve been loving and wearing the brand for years as it’s known for its minimal sophistication. I’m thrilled to partner with this legacy brand,” she added.

The collection, dubbed simply “Sofia,” features an array of spring-like shoes, from slingback pumps to woven sandals, strappy heels and espadrilles. Ladylike details including bows and pearls are also present, reflective of Richie Grainge’s polished, feminine style.

The photoshoot features an image of the mom-to-be posing outside in a white long sleeve dress and a pair of navy and white block heels from the collection, cradling her baby bump. Other photos show her lounging in a chair modeling a pair of pink bow slides, as well as cuddling her dog on an outdoor bench in a pair of white slingbacks.

Richie Grainge announced that she was six months pregnant with a baby girl in January. In an interview with Vogue at the time, Richie Grainge opened up about the many lessons she has learned throughout her pregnancy.

“I’ve learned more in the past six months than I have in my entire life,” she told the publication. “And also just like what the female body is capable of. Every week brings new things, whether it’s hormonal shifts or expansion—there’s just so much our bodies go through, and it’s so interesting to experience it all.”