Fall may be days away, but Sofia Richie is already giving Us major autumn inspiration.

The 25-year-old socialite looked as timeless as ever in a gray tartan coat teamed with a bright red turtleneck and charcoal-colored pants at the Prada spring/summer 2024 show during Milan Fashion Week on Thursday, September 21.

Richie’s outerwear was tailored to perfection and equipped with a belt at the waist. She accessorized with a black leather shoulder bag, circular sunglasses and sparkly stud earrings. On her feet, Richie donned a pair of black pointed-toe pumps.

For glam, Richie rocked rosy cheeks, a soft pink lip and wore her hair in her signature sleek bun. Richie shared moments from her get-ready process via her Instagram Story on Thursday, showing her team touching up her makeup and smoothing out her ‘do.

She also shared clips of the runway presentation, which featured models in fringe dresses, leather two-pieces and posh jumpsuits.

Ahead of her visit to Italy, Richie celebrated a different fashion moment in New York City. On September 9, Richie took to Instagram to share photos of herself smiling widely in front of her David Yurman billboard in SoHo. “Dreaming,” she captioned the social media post. Richie was named the face of the luxury jewelry label on September 5 alongside a new campaign that promotes David Yurman’s new Sculpted Cable bracelet.

Richie has been busy making a name for herself in the style space. In addition to being hailed an “It Girl” and her partnership with David Yurman, Richie is gearing up to release her own clothing line.

She teased a dress from the collection on September 8, posing in a two-toned number with a billowing skirt. “This may or may not be coming spring – SRG,” she captioned the post. Richie previously opened up about the venture, telling Who What Wear in August, “The aesthetic is very my vibe.”

Richie continued, “I made sure trying on every single sample, that it embodies the aesthetic that I’ve been wearing. It’s 100 percent me.”

Sofia gushed that watching her sister — Nicole Richie, who founded House of Harlow in 2008 — design helped inspire her. “I’ve watched Nicole design for years with House of Harlow, and it has definitely been inspiring for me. I’ve taken notes, and I’ve learned a lot.” Sofia explained that much like Nicole, she is not planning to be the face of the brand. “We don’t need to be people that just throw our names on things. We can be passionate and be involved.”