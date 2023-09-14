Sofia Richie gave fans a glimpse inside her upcoming fashion collection — and we couldn’t be more excited.

Earlier this week, Richie, 25, took to Instagram to show off a dress from her upcoming clothing line. In the reel, she could be seen posing in the dress, which featured a black knit top, finished with long sleeves and a mock neck, as well as a silky pleated floor-length skirt. Richie moved the skirt around, giving fans a peek at how flowy the garment is.

“This may or may not be coming spring – SRG,” she captioned the post.

Although Richie has not yet released a release date for her line, she has shared details about what fans can expect. “The aesthetic is very my vibe,” she told Who What Wear in August. “I made sure trying on every single sample, that it embodies the aesthetic that I’ve been wearing. It’s 100% me.”

Sofia gushed that watching her sister, Nicole Richie, design helped inspire her. “I’ve watched Nicole design for years with House of Harlow, and it has definitely been inspiring for me. I’ve taken notes, and I’ve learned a lot.” Sofia explained that much like Nicole, she is not planning to be the face of the brand. “We don’t need to be people that just throw our names on things. We can be passionate and be involved.”

Sofia is co-creating the collection with the brand’s designer, Cass. “I had Cass come to my house, and we sat in my backyard in sweatpants. We started with things in life that inspire us,” Sofia said. “For me, it was art and music. We built this whole story based on things that inspire us.”

Sofia wants shoppers to “feel good” in her line and “connect with” the clothes. “I hope people love it,” she exclaimed.

In July, she first revealed she’s coming out with a clothing line in a YouTube video for Vogue. “We are creating this beautiful clothing line,” she said while examining cashmere swatches. The line will feature 80 items that “bring out how I feel the most comfortable dressing.” Sofia praised her hard work, “I’m so excited about it! Seeing it all mapped out on these papers is really crazy. We really did this, and we did it fast.”

Sofia is known to rock classy clothing, including linen dresses, flowy skirts, silky tops, modest outfits and more. Her go-to palette is neutral colors, but occasionally she opts for pops of color with neon garbs.